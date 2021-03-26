Log in
IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Notice of results

03/26/2021 | 05:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (AIM: IUG), the ultrasound artificial intelligence (AI) software and simulation company, announces it will issue its final results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on Thursday, 15 April 2021.

The Company will host a briefing for analysts via ZOOM at 9.30am on Thursday, 15 April. If you would like to register to dial in to the analyst briefing or require further information, please contact Walbrook PR on 020 7933 8780 or email intelligentultrasound@walbrookpr.com.

For further information, please contact:

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc

www. intelligentultrasound.com

Tel: +44 (0)29 2075 6534

Stuart Gall, CEO

Helen Jones, CFO

Cenkos Securities - Nominated Advisor and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Giles Balleny / Max Gould (Corporate Finance)

Michael Johnson / Julian Morse (Sales)

Walbrook PR
Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or intelligentultrasound@walbrookpr.com
Anna Dunphy / Paul McManus
Mob: +44 (0)7876 741 001 / Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

Intelligent Ultrasound (AIM: IUG) develops artificial intelligence-based clinical image analysis software tools for the diagnostic medical ultrasound market and hi-fidelity virtual reality simulators for the ultrasound training market. Based in Cardiff in the UK and Atlanta in the US, the Group operates two divisions:

Clinical AI Division

Focusses on developing deep learning-based algorithms to make ultrasound machines smarter and more accessible. Products in the market include ScanNav Assist, which uses machine-learning based algorithms to automatically identify and grade ultrasound images. GE Healthcare's SonoLyst software on their Voluson SWIFT ultrasound machine incorporates the ScanNav Assist AI technology and has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for sale in the USA. SonoLyst is the world's first fully integrated AI tool that recognises the 20 views recommended by the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology mid-trimester practice guidelines for fetal imaging.

Products in development include ScanNav Anatomy PNB, which aims to simplify ultrasound-guided needling by providing the user with real-time AI-based anatomy highlighting software for a range of medical procedures. ScanNav Anatomy has been submitted for CE and FDA regulatory approval.

Simulation Division

Focusses on hi-fidelity ultrasound education and training through simulation. Its three main products are the ScanTrainer OBGYN training simulator, the HeartWorks echocardiography training simulator and the BodyWorks Eve Point of Care and Emergency Medicine training simulator. To date over 1,000 simulators have been sold to over 600 medical institutions around the world.

www.intelligentultrasound.com

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 09:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 96,8 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 176 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 268 M 1 742 M 1 746 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales 2021 7,30x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 150,33 GBX
Last Close Price 119,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC20.73%1 770
BLACKROCK, INC.0.17%109 745
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.8.82%66 054
UBS GROUP AG20.25%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)9.17%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.12.50%39 544
