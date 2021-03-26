IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Notice of results

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (AIM: IUG), the ultrasound artificial intelligence (AI) software and simulation company, announces it will issue its final results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on Thursday, 15 April 2021.

The Company will host a briefing for analysts via ZOOM at 9.30am on Thursday, 15 April. If you would like to register to dial in to the analyst briefing or require further information, please contact Walbrook PR on 020 7933 8780 or email intelligentultrasound@walbrookpr.com.

For further information, please contact:

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc www. intelligentultrasound.com Tel: +44 (0)29 2075 6534 Stuart Gall, CEO Helen Jones, CFO Cenkos Securities - Nominated Advisor and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7397 8900 Giles Balleny / Max Gould (Corporate Finance) Michael Johnson / Julian Morse (Sales) Walbrook PR

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or intelligentultrasound@walbrookpr.com Anna Dunphy / Paul McManus

Mob: +44 (0)7876 741 001 / Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

Intelligent Ultrasound (AIM: IUG) develops artificial intelligence-based clinical image analysis software tools for the diagnostic medical ultrasound market and hi-fidelity virtual reality simulators for the ultrasound training market. Based in Cardiff in the UK and Atlanta in the US, the Group operates two divisions:

Clinical AI Division

Focusses on developing deep learning-based algorithms to make ultrasound machines smarter and more accessible. Products in the market include ScanNav Assist, which uses machine-learning based algorithms to automatically identify and grade ultrasound images. GE Healthcare's SonoLyst software on their Voluson SWIFT ultrasound machine incorporates the ScanNav Assist AI technology and has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for sale in the USA. SonoLyst is the world's first fully integrated AI tool that recognises the 20 views recommended by the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology mid-trimester practice guidelines for fetal imaging.

Products in development include ScanNav Anatomy PNB, which aims to simplify ultrasound-guided needling by providing the user with real-time AI-based anatomy highlighting software for a range of medical procedures. ScanNav Anatomy has been submitted for CE and FDA regulatory approval.

Simulation Division

Focusses on hi-fidelity ultrasound education and training through simulation. Its three main products are the ScanTrainer OBGYN training simulator, the HeartWorks echocardiography training simulator and the BodyWorks Eve Point of Care and Emergency Medicine training simulator. To date over 1,000 simulators have been sold to over 600 medical institutions around the world.

www.intelligentultrasound.com