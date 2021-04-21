Log in
IP : Mirriad Advertising plc - Mirriad upgrades to New York OTCQX® Best Market

04/21/2021 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mirriad Advertising plc, the leading in-content advertising company, is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States, home to international brands such as Roche, adidas and Heineken . The market is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc ('OTC Market').

Mirriad commences trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol 'MMDDF.', having previously traded on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com . The move also enables Mirriad's shares to be traded by all major broker-dealers in the United States and the ability to access Mirriad's Ordinary Shares in US dollars, during US market hours .

Mirriad's Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the symbol 'MIRI'.

Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad , said: 'This upgrade to OTCQX marks another valuable step in our strategic plans in the US. As we focus on developing technology that will define the in-content advertising space, we look forward to global investors having increased access to our shares and joining our journey as we deliver against our objectives.'

Jonathan Dickson, Vice President of International Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group, said: 'Congratulations to Mirriad Advertising plc on qualifying for the OTCQX Best Market. We are pleased to support innovative and entrepreneurial international companies seeking to strengthen transparency and to provide better access to disclosure and trading for US investors. Cross-trading on OTCQX in the US will enable Mirriad Advertising, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market, to diversify its investor base and to expand its global engagement even further.'

For further information please visit www.mirriad.com or contact:

Mirriad Advertising plc. Tel: +44 (0)207 884 2530

Stephan Beringer, Chief Executive Officer

David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Mendy, US Investor Relations

Nominated Adviser & Broker: Canaccord Genuity Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Simon Bridges

Richard Andrews

Thomas Diehl

Financial Communications: Charlotte Street Partners

Tom Gillingham

Andrew Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 7741 659021

Tel: +44 (0) 7810 636995

US Listing: OTC Markets Group
 Tel: +44 (0) 20 3950 7235
Jonathan Dickson, Senior VP

Notes to editors

About Mirriad

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

About the OTC

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. This enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Markets Group is the U.S home to many of the world's largest established brands such as Roche, adidas, Heineken, Marks & Spencer's and Danone.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 08:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
