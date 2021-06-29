IP : Navenio Ltd - Navenio Awarded Government Funding for its Hospital Workforce AI Platform

Log in
    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
Navenio Ltd - Navenio Awarded Government Funding for its Hospital Workforce AI Platform

06/29/2021 | 04:50am EDT
Navenio is proud to announce that it is one of 38 organisations to secure funding in the latest round of the Artificial Intelligence in Health and Care Award. The AI Award will make £140 million available over four years to accelerate the testing and evaluation of artificial intelligence technologies, which meet the aims set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.

The Award supports different categories of technology to address varying clinical and patient needs. Its aim is to increase the impact of AI-driven technologies to help solve clinical and operational challenges across the NHS and care settings. It aligns perfectly with Navenio's mission to help transform hospitals through ensuring the right person is in the right place, at the right time.

Following recent success, the funding will support Navenio in delivering its offering to many more NHS hospitals. Navenio will partner with three existing customers to establish the baseline comparison for the project and then on-board ten further hospitals in two phases. Phase one is for logistics teams like porters and cleaners and phase two expands this to clinical support teams, including allied health professionals. Through the Award, Navenio will develop a proven and nationally scalable evidence-base to help support improved patient flow across the NHS.

Tim Weil, CEO and Co-Founder at Navenio, commented: 'The Navenio team is both honoured and delighted to receive the AI in Health and Care Award. The funding will help us accelerate being able to support more teams and patients across the NHS, as we look to build on the positive impact that our technology has provided, particularly during the pandemic. Artificial intelligence is one of many technologies making a real world impact in the healthcare sector, and Navenio is proud to help spearhead digital transformation alongside the other award recipients'

The AI Award is one of the programmes that make up the NHS AI Lab, led by NHSXand delivered in partnership with the Accelerated Access Collaborative(AAC) and National Institute for Health Research(NIHR).

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:49:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 173 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 231 M 320 M 320 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,01x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 1 252 M 1 738 M 1 736 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
EV / Sales 2022 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 95,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 117,80 GBX
Average target price 151,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC19.11%1 771
BLACKROCK, INC.21.79%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.21.93%78 923
UBS GROUP AG15.12%55 145
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION19.84%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.94%44 625