IP : Navenio Ltd - Navenio Awarded Government Funding for its Hospital Workforce AI Platform

Navenio is proud to announce that it is one of 38 organisations to secure funding in the latest round of the Artificial Intelligence in Health and Care Award. The AI Award will make £140 million available over four years to accelerate the testing and evaluation of artificial intelligence technologies, which meet the aims set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.

The Award supports different categories of technology to address varying clinical and patient needs. Its aim is to increase the impact of AI-driven technologies to help solve clinical and operational challenges across the NHS and care settings. It aligns perfectly with Navenio's mission to help transform hospitals through ensuring the right person is in the right place, at the right time.

Following recent success, the funding will support Navenio in delivering its offering to many more NHS hospitals. Navenio will partner with three existing customers to establish the baseline comparison for the project and then on-board ten further hospitals in two phases. Phase one is for logistics teams like porters and cleaners and phase two expands this to clinical support teams, including allied health professionals. Through the Award, Navenio will develop a proven and nationally scalable evidence-base to help support improved patient flow across the NHS.

Tim Weil, CEO and Co-Founder at Navenio, commented: 'The Navenio team is both honoured and delighted to receive the AI in Health and Care Award. The funding will help us accelerate being able to support more teams and patients across the NHS, as we look to build on the positive impact that our technology has provided, particularly during the pandemic. Artificial intelligence is one of many technologies making a real world impact in the healthcare sector, and Navenio is proud to help spearhead digital transformation alongside the other award recipients'

The AI Award is one of the programmes that make up the NHS AI Lab, led by NHSXand delivered in partnership with the Accelerated Access Collaborative(AAC) and National Institute for Health Research(NIHR).