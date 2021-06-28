IP : Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd - Oxford Nanopore welcomes Wendy Becker and Adrian Hennah to Board

Oxford Nanopore Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Becker and Adrian Hennah to its Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors, with effect from 24th June 2021.

Wendy Becker is an experienced international, public company Board director. She is currently Chair of the global technology business Logitech International SA, a Non-executive Director of Sony Corporation and a member of the Council of the University of Oxford. She previously served on a number of boards including NHS England and Cancer Research UK. In her successful executive career, she held a number of general management, digital and marketing, and strategy roles. Wendy was CEO of Jack Wills, the British-based clothing manufacturer and retailer as well as Global CMO of Vodafone, the Managing Director of TalkTalk, and a partner at McKinsey & Company.

Adrian is a highly regarded business leader with nearly 20 years' leadership experience at a number of FTSE 100 companies. His background encompasses a breadth of sectors including healthcare, technology, FMCG and engineering. Adrian was Chief Financial Officer at Reckitt Benckiser for seven years and held the same role at both Smith & Nephew and Invensys. He spent 18 years at GlaxoSmithKline, holding a number of senior management and financial positions. Adrian began his career at PwC, working in both audit and consultancy, and Stadtsparkasse Koeln, the German regional bank. Adrian currently serves on the Board of Sainsbury's, where he is a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees, and Oxford University Press.

It is anticipated that later this year Wendy will assume the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee and that later this year Adrian will assume the role of chair the Audit Committee.

Peter Allen, Chairman of Oxford Nanopore Technologies, said: 'I am delighted to welcome Wendy and Adrian to our Board. They are both highly experienced Board Directors with backgrounds and skillsets that will be of huge benefit to Oxford Nanopore as we continue to grow. Wendy has a deep understanding of the importance of innovation, in addition to an impressive track record of scaling up businesses from tech to healthcare. Adrian brings commercial expertise, financial acumen and a wealth of experience across a variety of relevant industries that reflects Oxford Nanopore's broad long term ambitions. We look forward to their contribution to the board during this important time.'