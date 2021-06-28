Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IP Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IP : Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd - Oxford Nanopore welcomes Wendy Becker and Adrian Hennah to Board

06/28/2021 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oxford Nanopore Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Becker and Adrian Hennah to its Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors, with effect from 24th June 2021.
Wendy Becker is an experienced international, public company Board director. She is currently Chair of the global technology business Logitech International SA, a Non-executive Director of Sony Corporation and a member of the Council of the University of Oxford. She previously served on a number of boards including NHS England and Cancer Research UK. In her successful executive career, she held a number of general management, digital and marketing, and strategy roles. Wendy was CEO of Jack Wills, the British-based clothing manufacturer and retailer as well as Global CMO of Vodafone, the Managing Director of TalkTalk, and a partner at McKinsey & Company.

Adrian is a highly regarded business leader with nearly 20 years' leadership experience at a number of FTSE 100 companies. His background encompasses a breadth of sectors including healthcare, technology, FMCG and engineering. Adrian was Chief Financial Officer at Reckitt Benckiser for seven years and held the same role at both Smith & Nephew and Invensys. He spent 18 years at GlaxoSmithKline, holding a number of senior management and financial positions. Adrian began his career at PwC, working in both audit and consultancy, and Stadtsparkasse Koeln, the German regional bank. Adrian currently serves on the Board of Sainsbury's, where he is a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees, and Oxford University Press.

It is anticipated that later this year Wendy will assume the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee and that later this year Adrian will assume the role of chair the Audit Committee.

Peter Allen, Chairman of Oxford Nanopore Technologies, said: 'I am delighted to welcome Wendy and Adrian to our Board. They are both highly experienced Board Directors with backgrounds and skillsets that will be of huge benefit to Oxford Nanopore as we continue to grow. Wendy has a deep understanding of the importance of innovation, in addition to an impressive track record of scaling up businesses from tech to healthcare. Adrian brings commercial expertise, financial acumen and a wealth of experience across a variety of relevant industries that reflects Oxford Nanopore's broad long term ambitions. We look forward to their contribution to the board during this important time.'

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IP GROUP PLC
04:45aIP  : Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd - Oxford Nanopore welcomes Wendy Becker a..
PU
04:45aIP  : Tissue Regenix Group plc - Completion of phase one of new US facility expa..
PU
06/25IP  : Mirriad Advertising plc - Mirriad agrees new commercial terms with Tencent
PU
06/24IP  : Xeros Technology Group plc - First license agreement for XFiltra Technolog..
PU
06/22IP  : Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd - LegoChem Biosciences and Iksuda Therapeutics exp..
PU
06/22IP  : DeepMatter Group Plc - Changes to 2021 AGM Arrangements
PU
06/21Think global for post-Brexit City of London reform, top financiers say
RE
06/18IP  : Artios Pharma Ltd - Artios Pharma Publishes Preclinical Data on The First ..
PU
06/18IP  : Itaconix plc - Notice of Changes to AGM Arrangements and Investor Presenta..
PU
06/17IP  : Investee Apollo Therapeutics Raises $145 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 173 M 241 M 241 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 231 M 321 M 321 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,17x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 1 273 M 1 771 M 1 771 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,02x
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 119,80 GBX
Average target price 151,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC21.13%1 771
BLACKROCK, INC.21.13%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.20.98%78 923
UBS GROUP AG15.12%55 145
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.15%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.94%44 625