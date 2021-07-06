Log in
    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
IP : Xeros Technology Group plc - Agreements To Trial Domestic XFiltra

07/06/2021 | 04:42am EDT
Xeros Technology Group plc (AIM: XSG, 'the Group', 'Xeros'), the developer and licensor of platform technologies which transform the sustainability and economics of clothing and fabrics during their lifetime, has signed agreements with two domestic washing machine manufacturers to test and trial the Company's microfibre filtration technology, XFiltra™.

The first agreement, with a major global household appliance manufacturer, headquartered in Asia, will incorporate XFiltra into their domestic washing machine platform for extensive testing ahead of field trials.

The second agreement, with a smaller, European-based manufacturer, will incorporate XFiltra into a domestic washing machine platform for consumer-facing field trials.

Under both agreements, testing and trials are planned to be completed by the end of Q1 2022.

Mark Nichols, Chief Executive of Xeros, said: 'It's estimated that more than a quarter of a million tonnes of microfibres are currently ending up in the aquatic environment, each year, as a result of washing our clothes at home. Effective microfibre filtration in washing machines is a vital but simple step towards preventing this form of pollution, which is now to be found across the entire trophic range.

'We are delighted to be partnering with two domestic washing machine manufacturers who share a common concern for the environment, our passion for helping consumers 'wear better TM' and reducing the impact of microfibre pollution on the planet.'

Enquiries:

Xeros Technology Group plc

Tel: 0114 321 6328

Mark Nichols, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Denney, Chief Financial Officer

finnCap Limited (Nominated Advisor & Broker)

Tel: 020 7220 0500

Julian Blunt / Teddy Whiley, Corporate Finance

Andrew Burdis / Sunila de Silva, ECM

Notes to Editors

Xeros Technology Group plc has developed and licenses two platform technologies which transform sustainability, performance and economics in the manufacturing and laundering of garments and fabrics.

The Company's XTend™ technology platform uses XOrbs™ in conjunction with XDrums™ to significantly reduce the amount of water and chemistry used in the dyeing, finishing or laundering of garments and fabrics. XOrbs increase the efficiency of these processes which require molecules to be either affixed or removed from substrates. In the case of laundry, they are proven to significantly increase the life of clothes and fabrics. The results being major improvements in economic, operational, product and environmental outcomes.

XDrum is Xeros' low-cost machine design which enables XOrbs to be introduced into and subsequently removed from process cycles. The design provides Original Equipment Manufacturers with the ability to make simple changes to their products to incorporate the Company's XOrb technology.

The Group has signed multiple license agreements for its XDrum and XOrb technologies with leading OEMs in major commercial and domestic markets.

XFiltra™ is the Company's proprietary washing machine filtration technology which prevents harmful microfibres including microplastics, generated during washing cycles, from being released into the world's rivers and oceans. Microfibres released into the environment from clothing and fabrics during their laundering, being a major source of pollution in the environment and contamination in the food chain.

The Company has signed a license agreement with leading commercial laundry equipment manufacturer Girbau for the deployment of XFiltra in commercial laundries and has plans to also license its design into the domestic laundry market.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 08:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
