Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Launch of ScanNav Anatomy: PNB Trainer

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (AIM: IUG), the ultrasound artificial intelligence (AI) software and simulation company, announces the UK launch of the ScanNav Anatomy: Peripheral Nerve Block Trainer ('ScanNav PNB Trainer').

The ScanNav PNB Trainer is a real-time training system which uses the latest AI technology to automatically highlight the key structures on the live ultrasound image to aid in the teaching of peripheral nerve blocks. Peripheral nerve blocks (PNBs) are an effective form of regional anaesthetic but require a high level of skill to recognise the ultrasonic appearance of anatomically relevant structures.

The ScanNav PNB Trainer has been designed to teach less experienced clinicians how to perform the key nerve blocks. It is compatible with the majority of ultrasound machines in anaesthesiology and comes equipped with a complete range of block-specific training videos using 3D animation to show the relationship between probe position and sonoanatomy.

Nicholas Sleep, CTO of Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, commented: 'We're delighted to be launching the ScanNav PNB Trainer in the UK. The AI-based software helps both trainees and their trainers by automatically highlighting the key anatomical structures needed to locate the correct block site. This makes it much easier to teach a block and also allows trainees to practice in a non-clinical environment without time pressure. The system is the first product in the Group's simulation range to benefit from our clinical AI research and development programme.'

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

Intelligent Ultrasound (AIM: IUG) develops artificial intelligence-based clinical image analysis software tools for the diagnostic medical ultrasound market and hi-fidelity virtual reality simulators for the ultrasound training market. Based in Cardiff in the UK and Atlanta in the US, the Group operates two divisions:

Clinical AI Division

Focusses on developing deep learning-based algorithms to make ultrasound machines smarter and more accessible. Products in the market include ScanNav Assist, which uses machine-learning based algorithms to automatically identify and grade ultrasound images. GE Healthcare's SonoLyst software on their Voluson SWIFT ultrasound machine incorporates the ScanNav Assist AI technology and has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for sale in the USA. SonoLyst is the world's first fully integrated AI tool that recognises the 20 views recommended by the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology mid-trimester practice guidelines for fetal imaging.

Products in development include ScanNav Anatomy PNB, which aims to simplify ultrasound-guided needling by providing the user with real-time AI-based anatomy highlighting software for a range of medical procedures. ScanNav Anatomy has been submitted for CE and FDA regulatory approval.

Simulation Division

Focusses on hi-fidelity ultrasound education and training through simulation. Its three main products are the ScanTrainer OBGYN training simulator, the HeartWorks echocardiography training simulator and the BodyWorks Eve Point of Care and Emergency Medicine training simulator. To dateover 1,000 simulators have been sold to over 600 medical institutions around the world.

www.intelligentultrasound.com