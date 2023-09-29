IPB PETROLEUM ANNUAL REPORT 2023

ΙPB

IPB Petroleum Limited

(ACN 137 387 350)

Suite 307, 530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC 3000

Australia

Ph: +61 3 9598 0188

Fax: +61 3 9598 0199

29 September 2023

Dear fellow shareholders,

Although it may appear that slower than planned progress has been achieved in the Financial Year ending 30 June 2023 , our company, IPB Petroleum ("IPB" or "the Company") has been able to maintain the potential shareholder value and its acreage position in North West Australia and completed successful capital raisings.

While concurrently seeking and investigating additional complementary opportunities, some of which are currently under assessment, IPB has preserved its primary asset being permit WA-424P in the Browse Basin. We remain confident in the prospect of commercial value of the hydrocarbon discovery at Gwydion and the potential for the proposed adjacent Idris well to prove up a larger stratigraphic trap.

Accordingly, the Company undertook important steps to extend retention of its acreage, while we continued to pursue additional farmout and funding opportunities. With the Declaration of Location granted over Gwydion block, the Company achieved medium to long term flexibility to apply for a Retention Lease or Production Licence using likely lower cost innovative technology to develop the existing oil accumulation. Furthermore, post Financial Year end, the Joint Authority approved a Suspension and Extension of the permit terms to allow additional time to drill the proposed Idris well in the WA-424-P permit until mid-December 2025.

Your Board has been disappointed by failed past farmin and funding arrangements and frustrated in advancing certain technically encouraging North American opportunities, despite IPB's best efforts. In order to adequately fund the ongoing pursuit of these opportunities in which the Company invested significant time and resources, there were four capital raises during the year and I thank pre-existing and new shareholders who responded and welcome new shareholders to our Company.

Notwithstanding the improved balance sheet, the Company will persist with careful stewardship of its finances and I compliment the Managing Director Brendan Brown and my fellow directors for their diligence in this regard as well as their contributions and fit-for-purpose governance.

The Australian environment for the oil exploration sector, in which IPB operates is challenging and progress is slower than we would sometimes like, but we will continue with concerted efforts to realise the potential we believe IPB offers both shareholders and the broader community.

Bruce McKay

Non-Executive Chair