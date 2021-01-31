IPB Petroleum : December 2020 Qtly Report & App 5B

IPB

31 January 2021

DECEMBER 2020 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

SUMMARY OF KEY EVENTS FOR THE QUARTER

Famout and Funding Agreement and Joint Venture Operating Agreement signed with Quay Resource Investments Pty Ltd (Quay) in relation to permit WA-424-P

WA-424-P Studies and commercial activites commenced on scoping, sourcing and scheduling for environmental planning and well management and testing services for the proposed Idris appraisal well

IPB received a 24 month extension from NOPTA for its WA-424-P Permit work programme

WA-424-P Permit work programme IPB through NERA continued to progress future seismic environmental plan activities

PERMIT WA-424-P (IPB 100%)

Farmout and Funding Activities and Idris Appraisal Well

During the quarter, IPB WA 424P Pty Ltd, signed a Farmout and Funding Agreement and Joint Venture Operating Agreement in relation to its 100% held Permit WA-424-P.

A summary of the key points of this transaction are provided below. For more detailed and supplemental information including the proposed Idris appraisal well please refer to the Company's more comprehensive ASX release dated 30 November 2020.

In summary, Quay will earn a 50% working interest in Permit WA-424-P by providing a US$31m loan secured against the Permit, for the costs budgeted for drilling the proposed Idris apprisal well: approximately US$21.25m, back costs to IPB of US$3.75 million and prepaid interest of US$6 million. The repayment of the loan is to be paid out of future Joint Venture (IPB 50% and Operator and Quay 50%) free cashflow from a development.

Quay has the option to maintain its 50% working interest by providing further funds to the Joint Venture by providing a further loan of US $203 million secured against the Permit, of which $US175 million is to be applied towards the estimated stage 1 field development costs and the balance of US$28 million for prepaid interest. The repayment of the loan is to be paid out of future Joint Venture (IPB 50% and Operator and Quay 50%) free cashflow from a development. If this funding is not provided, Quay's interest reduces to 35% working interest in the permit and Joint Venture.

Update on Timing of proposed receipt of Funds.

IPB has been advised by Quay that funding drawdowns for application towards Joint Venture Activities can occur during the first 2 weeks of February 2021, with full drawdown of funding to be completed by end April 2021. This schedule will allow the Joint Venture to confidently commit to long lead items and planning activities comfortably ahead of likely contractual commitment dates.

IPB intends to lodge relevant title transfer documentation with NOPTA within the coming 1-2 weeks.

