Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. IPC Corporation Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZA   SG1BB8000004

IPC CORPORATION LTD

(AZA)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:01 2022-07-28 am EDT
0.1100 SGD    0.00%
07:48aIPC : Half Yearly Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement for the six months ended 30 Jun 2022
PU
05/18Property Company IPC Records Three Straight Years of Losses
MT
02/07Singapore Shares Opened Week Higher; Jiutian Chemical Zooms 23% on Trimming Losses in July-December 2021
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IPC : Half Yearly Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement for the six months ended 30 Jun 2022

07/29/2022 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IPC CORPORATION LTD

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

SGX APPENDIX 7.2 ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED

30 JUNE 2022

Contents

Page

Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income

1

Condensed interim statements of financial position

2

Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

3

Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows

4

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

5

Other information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2

12

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Group

6 months ended 30 June

Notes

2022

2021

%

S$'000

S$'000

Sales

3

874

1,308

(33.2)

Cost of sales

(1,282)

(1,556)

(17.6)

Gross profit/(loss)

(408)

(248)

64.5

Other income

5

204

412

(50.5)

Other gains/(losses), net

5

25

(2,566)

N.M

Expenses

5

Distribution and marketing

(135)

(149)

(9.4)

Administrative

(1,943)

(1,809)

7.4

Finance

(158)

(310)

(49.0)

(2,236)

(2,268)

(1.4)

Profit/(loss) before income tax

(2,415)

(4,670)

(48.3)

Income tax credit/(expense)

6

(41)

(48)

(14.6)

Total profit/(loss)

(2,456)

(4,718)

(47.9)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Currency translation gain/(loss) arising from consolidation

(1,248)

1,357

N.M

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Financial assets, at FVOCI - equity investments

- Fair value gain/(loss)

(224)

364

N.M

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

(1,472)

1,721

N.M

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

(3,928)

(2,997)

31.1

Earnings/(losses) per share for profit/(loss) attributable to

equity holders of the Company

(cents per share)

- Basic

(2.88)

(5.53)

- Diluted

(2.88)

(5.53)

NM:Not meaningful (change more than 100%)

NA:Not applicable

IPC CORPORATION LTD AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Page 1

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

Group

Company

30 Jun 2022

31 Dec 2021

30 Jun 2022

31 Dec 2021

Notes

(Audited)

(Audited)

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,164

3,758

1,279

2,538

Trade and other receivables

421

398

261

152

Properties developed for sale

13

10,570

10,932

-

-

Other assets

40

45

-

-

13,195

15,133

1,540

2,690

Non-current assets

Financial assets, at FVPL

9

1,366

1,366

1,366

1,366

Financial assets, at FVOCI

10

302

526

-

-

Other receivables

268

329

250

250

Investment in associated companies

-

-

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

11

-

-

58,700

58,700

Property, plant and equipment

45,325

47,833

613

675

47,261

50,054

60,929

60,991

Total assets

60,456

65,187

62,469

63,681

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,316

2,100

427

149

Current income tax liabilities

26

338

26

116

Lease liabilities

2

248

2

40

Borrowings

14

986

915

-

-

3,330

3,601

455

305

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

5

365

5

6

Borrowings

14

3,695

3,867

-

-

3,700

4,232

5

6

Total liabilities

7,030

7,833

460

311

NET ASSETS

53,426

57,354

62,009

63,370

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to equity

holders of the Company

Share capital

8

33,190

33,190

33,190

33,190

Currency translation reserve

(1,091)

157

-

-

Fair value reserve

(1,091)

(867)

-

-

Retained earnings

22,418

24,874

28,819

30,180

Total equity

53,426

57,354

62,009

63,370

IPC CORPORATION LTD AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Page 2

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

Currency

Fair

Share

translation

value

Retained

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

earnings

equity

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

2022

As at 1 January

33,190

157

(867)

24,874

57,354

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

(2,456)

(2,456)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

-

(1,248)

(224)

-

(1,472)

-

(1,248)

(224)

(2,456)

(3,928)

As at 30 June

33,190

(1,091)

(1,091)

22,418

53,426

2021

As at 1 January

33,190

(2,365)

(1,486)

34,256

63,595

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

(4,718)

(4,718)

Transfer upon disposal of financial assets, at FVOCI

-

-

230

(230)

-

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

-

1,357

364

-

1,721

-

1,357

594

(4,948)

(2,997)

As at 30 June

33,190

(1,008)

(892)

29,308

60,598

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Share capital

Retained

Total

earnings

equity

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

2022

As at 1 January

33,190

30,180

63,370

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

(1,361)

(1,361)

-

(1,361)

(1,361)

As at 30 June

33,190

28,819

62,009

2021

As at 1 January

33,190

36,849

70,039

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

(1,117)

(1,117)

-

(1,117)

(1,117)

As at 30 June

33,190

35,732

68,922

IPC CORPORATION LTD AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Page 3

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWSFOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit/(loss) before tax

Adjustments for

  • Depreciation
  • Unrealised translation losses/(gains)
  • Gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment
  • Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets, at FVPL
  • Write-downon properties held for sale
  • Write-downon properties developed for sale
  • Written off of other receivable
  • Written off of property, plant and equipment
  • Reversal of interest from early termination of leases
  • Interest income
  • Interest expenses

Change in working capital

  • Other assets
  • Properties
  • Trade and other receivables
  • Trade and other payables

Cash generated from/(used in) operations

Interest received

Income tax paid, net

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

Proceed of disposal of property, plant and equipment

Proceed of disposal of financial assets, at FVOCI

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Interest paid

Proceeds from borrowings

Repayment of borrowings

Principal payment of lease liabilities

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial period

Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period

Group

6 months ended 30 June

2022 2021

S$'000 S$'000

(2,415) (4,670)

892925

  1. (84)
  • (76)
  • 1,650
  • 794
  • 261
  • 1

19-

  1. -
  1. (7)

158310

(1,378) (896)

54

117220

  1. 189
  1. (211)

(1,001) (694)

37

  1. (60)

(1,349) (747)

  • (344)
  • 406
  • 305
  • 367
  1. (310)

464618

  1. (824)
  1. (173)
  1. (689)

(1,608)

(1,069)

3,758

8,099

14136

2,164 7,166

IPC CORPORATION LTD AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IPC Corporation Limited published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IPC CORPORATION LTD
07:48aIPC : Half Yearly Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement for the six months ended 3..
PU
05/18Property Company IPC Records Three Straight Years of Losses
MT
02/07Singapore Shares Opened Week Higher; Jiutian Chemical Zooms 23% on Trimming Losses in J..
MT
02/07IPC Trims Losses in July-December 2021; Shares Zoom 19%
MT
02/04IPC : Full Year Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement for the year ended 31 Dec 20..
PU
02/04IPC Corporation Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021IPC : Trims H1 Loss on Revenue Surge
MT
2021IPC : Half Yearly Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement for the six months ended 3..
PU
2021IPC Corporation Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021IPC Corporation Ltd Announces Board and Board Committees Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,17 M 3,02 M 3,02 M
Net income 2021 -8,85 M -6,41 M -6,41 M
Net Debt 2021 1,44 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,38 M 6,79 M 6,79 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart IPC CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
IPC Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPC CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mia Kiat Ngiam Managing Director & Executive Director
Mia Je Ngiam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hui Kian Lauw Finance Director & Executive Director
Mia Hong Ngiam Executive Director
Joo Hai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPC CORPORATION LTD-26.67%7
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED5.76%12 709
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.5.26%8 999
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-23.32%6 623
WHITBREAD PLC-13.49%6 342
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-23.32%6 209