IPC : Half Yearly Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement for the six months ended 30 Jun 2022
IPC CORPORATION LTD
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
SGX APPENDIX 7.2 ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED
30 JUNE 2022
Contents
Page
Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income
1
Condensed interim statements of financial position
2
Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
3
Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows
4
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
5
Other information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2
12
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Group
6 months ended 30 June
Notes
2022
2021
%
S$'000
S$'000
Sales
3
874
1,308
(33.2)
Cost of sales
(1,282)
(1,556)
(17.6)
Gross profit/(loss)
(408)
(248)
64.5
Other income
5
204
412
(50.5)
Other gains/(losses), net
5
25
(2,566)
N.M
Expenses
5
Distribution and marketing
(135)
(149)
(9.4)
Administrative
(1,943)
(1,809)
7.4
Finance
(158)
(310)
(49.0)
(2,236)
(2,268)
(1.4)
Profit/(loss) before income tax
(2,415)
(4,670)
(48.3)
Income tax credit/(expense)
6
(41)
(48)
(14.6)
Total profit/(loss)
(2,456)
(4,718)
(47.9)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Currency translation gain/(loss) arising from consolidation
(1,248)
1,357
N.M
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Financial assets, at FVOCI - equity investments
- Fair value gain/(loss)
(224)
364
N.M
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
(1,472)
1,721
N.M
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
(3,928)
(2,997)
31.1
Earnings/(losses) per share for profit/(loss) attributable to
equity holders of the Company
(cents per share)
- Basic
(2.88)
(5.53)
- Diluted
(2.88)
(5.53)
NM:Not meaningful (change more than 100%)
NA:Not applicable
IPC CORPORATION LTD AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Page 1
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
Group
Company
30 Jun 2022
31 Dec 2021
30 Jun 2022
31 Dec 2021
Notes
(Audited)
(Audited)
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,164
3,758
1,279
2,538
Trade and other receivables
421
398
261
152
Properties developed for sale
13
10,570
10,932
-
-
Other assets
40
45
-
-
13,195
15,133
1,540
2,690
Non-current assets
Financial assets, at FVPL
9
1,366
1,366
1,366
1,366
Financial assets, at FVOCI
10
302
526
-
-
Other receivables
268
329
250
250
Investment in associated companies
-
-
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
11
-
-
58,700
58,700
Property, plant and equipment
45,325
47,833
613
675
47,261
50,054
60,929
60,991
Total assets
60,456
65,187
62,469
63,681
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
2,316
2,100
427
149
Current income tax liabilities
26
338
26
116
Lease liabilities
2
248
2
40
Borrowings
14
986
915
-
-
3,330
3,601
455
305
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
5
365
5
6
Borrowings
14
3,695
3,867
-
-
3,700
4,232
5
6
Total liabilities
7,030
7,833
460
311
NET ASSETS
53,426
57,354
62,009
63,370
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to equity
holders of the Company
Share capital
8
33,190
33,190
33,190
33,190
Currency translation reserve
(1,091)
157
-
-
Fair value reserve
(1,091)
(867)
-
-
Retained earnings
22,418
24,874
28,819
30,180
Total equity
53,426
57,354
62,009
63,370
IPC CORPORATION LTD AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Page 2
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
Currency
Fair
Share
translation
value
Retained
Total
capital
reserve
reserve
earnings
equity
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
2022
As at 1 January
33,190
157
(867)
24,874
57,354
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
Profit/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
(2,456)
(2,456)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
-
(1,248)
(224)
-
(1,472)
-
(1,248)
(224)
(2,456)
(3,928)
As at 30 June
33,190
(1,091)
(1,091)
22,418
53,426
2021
As at 1 January
33,190
(2,365)
(1,486)
34,256
63,595
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
Profit/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
(4,718)
(4,718)
Transfer upon disposal of financial assets, at FVOCI
-
-
230
(230)
-
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
-
1,357
364
-
1,721
-
1,357
594
(4,948)
(2,997)
As at 30 June
33,190
(1,008)
(892)
29,308
60,598
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Share capital
Retained
Total
earnings
equity
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
2022
As at 1 January
33,190
30,180
63,370
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
Profit/(loss) for the period
-
(1,361)
(1,361)
-
(1,361)
(1,361)
As at 30 June
33,190
28,819
62,009
2021
As at 1 January
33,190
36,849
70,039
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
Profit/(loss) for the period
-
(1,117)
(1,117)
-
(1,117)
(1,117)
As at 30 June
33,190
35,732
68,922
IPC CORPORATION LTD AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Page 3
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit/(loss) before tax
Adjustments for
Depreciation
Unrealised translation losses/(gains)
Gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment
Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets, at FVPL
Write-downon properties held for sale
Write-downon properties developed for sale
Written off of other receivable
Written off of property, plant and equipment
Reversal of interest from early termination of leases
Interest income
Interest expenses
Change in working capital
Other assets
Properties
Trade and other receivables
Trade and other payables
Cash generated from/(used in) operations
Interest received
Income tax paid, net
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
Proceed of disposal of property, plant and equipment
Proceed of disposal of financial assets, at FVOCI
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Interest paid
Proceeds from borrowings
Repayment of borrowings
Principal payment of lease liabilities
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial period
Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period
Group
6 months ended 30 June
2022
2021
S$'000
S$'000
(2,415)
(4,670)
892
925
(84)
19
-
-
(7)
158
310
(1,378)
(896)
5
4
117
220
189
(211)
(1,001)
(694)
3
7
(60)
(1,349)
(747)
(310)
464
618
(824)
(173)
(689)
(1,608)
(1,069)
3,758
8,099
14
136
2,164
7,166
IPC CORPORATION LTD AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Page 4
