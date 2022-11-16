Ipca Laboratories : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

IPCA Laboratories Q2 FY23 Earnings Call Event Date / Time : 14/11/2022, 16:30 Hrs. Event Duration : 51 mins 33 secs CORPORATE PAARTICIPANTS: Mr. A. K. Jain Joint Managing Director Mr. Harish Kamathh Corporate Counsel and Company Secretary Q&A PARTICIPAANTS: 1. Nikhil Mathur : HDFC Mutual Funds 2. Surya Patra : Phillip Capital India Pvt ltd 3. Kunal Randeria : Antique Stock 4. Amit kadam : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund 5. Chirag Dagli : DSP Blackrock 6. Ms. Damayanti Keerai : HSBC 7. Tushar Manudhanne : Motilal Oswal 8. Rashmi : Dolat capital 9. Rahul Jeewani : IIFL Securities Limited Transcript - IPCA Laboratories Q2 FY23 Earnings Call - 1 -

Moderator Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Kritika, moderator for the conference call. Welcome to IPCA Laboratories, Q2 FY23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. As a reminder, all participants' lines will be in the 'listen only' mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should any assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing * then 0 on your touch tone telephone. Please note this conference is recorded. I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Nitin Agarwal. Thank you and over to you, Sir. Nitin Agarwal Thank you. Hi, good afternoon, everyone and a very warm welcome to IPCA Labs' Q2 FY23 post earnings call hosted by Dam Capital Advisors Private Limited. On the call, to represent today, IPCA Lab management, we have Mr. A. K. Jain, Joint Managing Director and Mr. Harish Kamath, Corporate Counsel and Company Secretary. I'll hand over the call to the management team to make the opening comments and then we'll take it forward from there. Management Team Thanks Nitin and Dam Capital Advisors for organizing this call. Good afternoon to all participants. And thanks for taking out time and joining us for Q2 FY23 Earning Call. Today's earning call and discussions and answer given may include some forward-looking statements based on our current business expectations that must be viewed in conjunction with risks that pharmaceutical industry faces, or actual future financial performance may differ from what is projected and perceived. You may take your own judgment on the information given during the call. Domestic formulation business for the quarter [inaudible 00:01:53] 10% growth, and domestic antimalarial business has shown a decline of almost, around 19% for the quarter. IPCA is second fastest growing in IPM among the top 20 players in mid-September 2022. We have gained 3 ranks over 2018, and now we are 17th player, rank 17 In IPM. Most therapy growth is better than the Indian pharmaceutical market mid-September 2022. Except the cardiovascular therapy, where we have reorganized and restructured our business to build a strong focus, the teams are stabilizing now, and we will see much better results in future. Our market share has improved to 1.86% in last 4 years from 1.59% in 2018 and for Q2 FY23, our market share has further improved to around 1.91% overall of the pharmaceutical market. Our export promotional business has delivered a growth of almost around 33% for the quarter. Export generic business, including institutional, has delivered almost around 8% growth for the Transcript - IPCA Laboratories Q2 FY23 Earnings Call - 2 -

quarter. Institutional business per se, has delivered around 12% growth and generics has delivered around 4% growth for the quarter. Our active pharmaceutical business has declined by around 15% for the quarter, mainly due to the lower demand in Latin America and Asia and pricing pressures witnessed in this business. Our overall, for the year, API business is expected to deliver a negative growth of around 2% for the whole of the financial year 2023. Material cost to income is at around 32.83% for Q2 FY23 as against 33.09 for the same period last year. There is an improvement of around 0.26%. We are seeing the softening trend in prices of intermediate and starting material, some of like solvents, API, your aluminum foil, plastic, PVC, PVDC. The paper marginal cost has gone up for paper and even glass product, that has slightly gone up. In overall, on the other expenditure side, there is an overall increase of almost around 23% for the quarter. And this increase is mainly on account of two head, one is energy cost for the quarter is almost higher by almost around 16 crores because of increase in the overall coal prices, SSD prices, and electricity rate revisions by the state electricity boards and all. And marketing costs have significantly gone up. The marketing costs has also gone up on account of overall increase in the sales strength, significant increase in sales strength in the current financial year in Q1-Q2. EBITDA margins have declined to around 21.04% for the quarter on standalone accounts basis as against 23.05% in same period last financial year. Having given the broad numbers, now I request my friends to ask questions. Moderator Thank you, Sir. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. If you have a question, please press * and 1 on your telephone keypad and wait for your turn to ask the question. If you would like to withdraw your request, you may do so by pressing * and 1 again. I repeat, ladies and gentlemen, if you have a question, please press * and 1on your telephone keypad. We will wait for a moment while the question que assembles. First question comes from Nikhil Mathur from HDFC Mutual Funds. Please go ahead. Nikhil Mathur Yeah, hi, good evening, everyone. My first question is on the RM front. We were able to that RM prices are kind of softening. So, can you give some indication on key RMs model of prices today and what they were six months back? How much decline have you witnessed, and how far are we from, say 1 year, 2 years back? Transcript - IPCA Laboratories Q2 FY23 Earnings Call - 3 -