Ipca Laboratories : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Thank you. Hi, good afternoon, everyone and a very warm welcome to IPCA Labs' Q2 FY23 post earnings call hosted by Dam Capital Advisors Private Limited. On the call, to represent today, IPCA Lab management, we have Mr. A. K. Jain, Joint Managing Director and Mr. Harish Kamath, Corporate Counsel and Company Secretary. I'll hand over the call to the management team to make the opening comments and then we'll take it forward from there.
Thanks Nitin and Dam Capital Advisors for organizing this call. Good afternoon to all participants. And thanks for taking out time and joining us for Q2 FY23 Earning Call. Today's earning call and discussions and answer given may include some forward-looking statements based on our current business expectations that must be viewed in conjunction with risks that pharmaceutical industry faces, or actual future financial performance may differ from what is projected and perceived. You may take your own judgment on the information given during the call.
Domestic formulation business for the quarter [inaudible 00:01:53] 10% growth, and domestic antimalarial business has shown a decline of almost, around 19% for the quarter. IPCA is second fastest growing in IPM among the top 20 players in mid-September 2022. We have gained 3 ranks over 2018, and now we are 17th player, rank 17 In IPM. Most therapy growth is better than the Indian pharmaceutical market mid-September 2022. Except the cardiovascular therapy, where we have reorganized and restructured our business to build a strong focus, the teams are stabilizing now, and we will see much better results in future.
Our market share has improved to 1.86% in last 4 years from 1.59% in 2018 and for Q2 FY23, our market share has further improved to around 1.91% overall of the pharmaceutical market. Our export promotional business has delivered a growth of almost around 33% for the quarter. Export generic business, including institutional, has delivered almost around 8% growth for the
quarter. Institutional business per se, has delivered around 12% growth and generics has delivered around 4% growth for the quarter. Our active pharmaceutical business has declined by around 15% for the quarter, mainly due to the lower demand in Latin America and Asia and pricing pressures witnessed in this business.
Our overall, for the year, API business is expected to deliver a negative growth of around 2% for the whole of the financial year 2023. Material cost to income is at around 32.83% for Q2 FY23 as against 33.09 for the same period last year. There is an improvement of around 0.26%. We are seeing the softening trend in prices of intermediate and starting material, some of like solvents, API, your aluminum foil, plastic, PVC, PVDC. The paper marginal cost has gone up for paper and even glass product, that has slightly gone up. In overall, on the other expenditure side, there is an overall increase of almost around 23% for the quarter.
And this increase is mainly on account of two head, one is energy cost for the quarter is almost higher by almost around 16 crores because of increase in the overall coal prices, SSD prices, and electricity rate revisions by the state electricity boards and all. And marketing costs have significantly gone up. The marketing costs has also gone up on account of overall increase in the sales strength, significant increase in sales strength in the current financial year in Q1-Q2. EBITDA margins have declined to around 21.04% for the quarter on standalone accounts basis as against 23.05% in same period last financial year. Having given the broad numbers, now I request my friends to ask questions.
Thank you, Sir. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. If you have a question, please press * and 1 on your telephone keypad and wait for your turn to ask the question. If you would like to withdraw your request, you may do so by pressing * and 1 again. I repeat, ladies and gentlemen, if you have a question, please press * and 1on your telephone keypad. We will wait for a moment while the question que assembles. First question comes from Nikhil Mathur from HDFC Mutual Funds. Please go ahead.
Yeah, hi, good evening, everyone. My first question is on the RM front. We were able to that RM prices are kind of softening. So, can you give some indication on key RMs model of prices today and what they were six months back? How much decline have you witnessed, and how far are we from, say 1 year, 2 years back?
I would say that, almost around, on material to material wise, somewhere there are almost around 30-40% decrease, somewhere there is around 18-20% decrease, in somewhere around 8-9% decrease on the main raw material, we are today consuming. That's the overall on RM side. On, broadly on API side let's say, product like paracetamol and all, there almost around 18-20% kind of decreases are there. Product like Erythromycin or Pantoprazole or Aceclofenac we consume, there are around 10-15% kind of overall decrease is there on those kinds of materials. And if you look at the, your solvent prices, solvent prices have gone up by almost 2%, but overall, other solvents, like say Acetone, IPA, Methanol, and MDC is around 9-17%, is overall decline in all those materials.
That's overall range which we have. And like on metal prices, if you look at Aluminum foil, from, which used to be a year back around Rs. 300, now come to around Rs. 200, a level. LULU foil, from 400 to almost around close to Rs. 320, kind of a little less than Rs. 320 or maybe the caps we use on bottle from Rs. 400 to Rs. 320 - 325. That's the kind of range. Plastic PVDC similar kind of trends, trends are there around, almost around somewhere 30-35, 16 to 30-35% kind of reductions are there.
So, those kinds of prices trends are there. And on energy front also, if you look at the coal, used to be almost around Rs. 15 / Kg. Now it has come to around Rs. 12-12.90 / Kg. Furnace oil, from, I think, per metric ton, from 70,000 has come to around Rs. 44,000 - 45,000 level. So, that's the kind of decline is there. But, somewhere, like say, your, what we are using is biofuel, those prices have gone up from, maybe around Rs. 7 a Kilo to almost around Rs. 8.7-8.8 per Kilo. So, it's-- somewhere prices have gone up, but majority of the prices are coming down.
Right. So, but Sir can, again if I look at the mix, mix must improve right, on last couple of quarters basis and the prices have come up, so, why is gross margin still way short of what we used to do, let's say pre-COVID?
Let's say, the gross margin, there is an improvement, but there is always a time lag because you keep on buying every month by month. Inventory prices are going down and you have inventory. So first you consume the-- we follow the FIFO method. So that impact will, greater impact will come now in the coming quarters, earlier, in first quarter level, when we were consuming material the prices of whatever there in inventory was very, very high compared to what is prevailing today. And what we bought in Q1 compared to the second quarter inventory,
