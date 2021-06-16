IPE : PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders of the Company and potential investors that due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the first half of 2020, the net profit after tax for the half year ended 30 June 2020 was relatively low. In 2021, as the effect of the pandemic fades, the net profit after tax of the Group for the half year ended 30 June 2021 is expected to record improved performance and recover to the level before the pandemic.

This announcement is made by IPE Group Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("SFO").