Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 Oct 2021

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable Ordinary shares Class of shares Not applicable Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1) Yes Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1) 00929 The total number of Number of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of securities which may be Particulars of share option options outstanding at Number of share options issuer issued during the issuer which may be issued upon exercise of scheme close of preceding Movement during the month outstanding at close of month pursuant thereto issued pursuant thereto all share options to be month the month (A) as at close of the month granted under the scheme at close of the month 1). 1. Share option scheme 40,000,000 40,000,000 Exercise price: HK$2.0200 General Meeting approval 23 May 2016 date (if applicable) 2). 2. Share option scheme 55,700,000 55,700,000 Exercise price: HK$0.9000 General Meeting approval 23 May 2016 date (if applicable)

Total A (Ordinary shares):

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable