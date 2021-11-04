Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  IPE Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    929   KYG4935G1091

IPE GROUP LIMITED

(929)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 Oct 2021

11/04/2021 | 03:22am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

October 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

IPE Group Limited

Date Submitted:

04

November 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00929

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

HKD

0.1

HKD

200,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

HKD

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

HKD

0.1

HKD

200,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

HKD

200,000,000

Page 1 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00929

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

1,052,254,135

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

1,052,254,135

Page 2 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

00929

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

Number of share options

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

issued upon exercise of

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

1. Share option scheme

40,000,000

40,000,000

Exercise price:

HK$2.0200

General Meeting approval

23 May 2016

date (if applicable)

2).

2. Share option scheme

55,700,000

55,700,000

Exercise price:

HK$0.9000

General Meeting approval

23 May 2016

date (if applicable)

Total A (Ordinary shares):

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable

Page 3 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

Page 4 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 5 of 7

v 1.0.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IPE Group Limited published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 07:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
