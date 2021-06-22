SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT:POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made to supplement certain information in connection with the Announcement:
The Board would like to further inform the Shareholders and potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the five months ended 31 May 2021, the Group is expected to record appreciable increase in net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2021, and it is expected that the net profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2021 will be not less than HK$30 million, as compared with the net profits of approximately HK$2.2 million for the corresponding period in 2020.
Save as supplemented above, all other information contained in the Announcement remains unchanged.
