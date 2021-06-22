Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

IPE GROUP LIMITED

國際精密集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 929)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT:

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by IPE Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to announcement of the Company dated 16 June 2021 in relation to positive profit alert of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.