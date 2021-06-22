Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  IPE Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    929   KYG4935G1091

IPE GROUP LIMITED

(929)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 06/18
0.68 HKD   0.00%
06/22SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Positive profit alert
PU
06/21IPE  : Poll results of the annual general meetingheld on 21 june 2021
PU
06/21IPE  : Expects H1 Profit to Reach Pre-Pandemic Level
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT:POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

06/22/2021 | 11:31pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

IPE GROUP LIMITED

國際精密集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 929)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT:

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by IPE Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to announcement of the Company dated 16 June 2021 in relation to positive profit alert of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

This announcement is made to supplement certain information in connection with the Announcement:

The Board would like to further inform the Shareholders and potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the five months ended 31 May 2021, the Group is expected to record appreciable increase in net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2021, and it is expected that the net profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2021 will be not less than HK$30 million, as compared with the net profits of approximately HK$2.2 million for the corresponding period in 2020.

Save as supplemented above, all other information contained in the Announcement remains unchanged.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the

shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

IPE Group Limited

Zeng Guangsheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 June 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Zeng Guangsheng (Chairman & Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Ng Hoi Ping; two non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Zeng Jing and Mr. Chen Kuangguo; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Yang Rusheng, Mr. Cheung, Chun Yue Anthony and Mr. Mei Weiyi.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

IPE Group Limited published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 03:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
