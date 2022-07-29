IPE Universal : 2021 Annual Report

Explanatory Note: This amendment is being filed to reflect the fact that after August 2021, the Company was no longer a "shell company", as that term is defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)



The name of the issuer is IPE UNIVERSAL, Inc. since 10-2021

The previous name of the issuer was KEYNES TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. until 10-2021

Keynes Technology Co Ltd., name changed on 04/03/2019.

Global Mobiletech Inc, name changed on 05/17/2010.

Trevenex Resources Inc, since inception on 12/10/2007.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The issuer is incorporated in the State of Wyoming, is in good standing, and "Active"

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: N/A

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

The Company Capital Change. Shares decreased by 1 for 1,000 split. Execute date 04/03/2019. Pay date 04/03/2019. The Company Board appoints Chien Chih Liu as President and CEO of the Company effective date 08/20/2020. Corporate action, symbol change from KYNS to IPEU. Effective date 05/19/2021.

The Company Board accepts the resignation of Rui-Peng Chu as the Board of Director of the Corporation, effective date 09/13/2021.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

610 Hawkcrest Circle

Sacramento, CA 95835

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:



Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

