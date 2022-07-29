IPE Universal : 2021 Annual Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
IPE UNIVERSAL INC.
12F, No. 250, Sec. 1, Neihu Rd., Neihu Dist.,
Taipei City 114004
Taiwan
+886-2-2721-1800
info@IPEuniversal.com
Amended Annual Report
For the Period Ending:12/31/2021(the "Reporting Period")
As of 12/31/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 260,110,780
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change;
or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger orconsolidation.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 1 of 18
Explanatory Note: This amendment is being filed to reflect the fact that after August 2021, the Company was no longer a "shell company", as that term is defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
The name of the issuer is IPE UNIVERSAL, Inc. since 10-2021
The previous name of the issuer was KEYNES TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. until 10-2021
Keynes Technology Co Ltd., name changed on 04/03/2019.
Global Mobiletech Inc, name changed on 05/17/2010.
Trevenex Resources Inc, since inception on 12/10/2007.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The issuer is incorporated in the State of Wyoming, is in good standing, and "Active"
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: N/A
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
The Company Capital Change. Shares decreased by 1 for 1,000 split. Execute date 04/03/2019. Pay date 04/03/2019. The Company Board appoints Chien Chih Liu as President and CEO of the Company effective date 08/20/2020. Corporate action, symbol change from KYNS to IPEU. Effective date 05/19/2021.
The Company Board accepts the resignation of Rui-Peng Chu as the Board of Director of the Corporation, effective date 09/13/2021.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
610 Hawkcrest Circle
Sacramento, CA 95835
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 2 of 18
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
IPEU
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
COMMON
SHARES
CUSIP:
46263L108
Par or stated value:
.001
Total shares authorized:
Unlimited
as of date: 06/30/2021
Total shares outstanding:
260,110,780
as of date: 06/30/2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
13,674
as of date: 06/30/2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
31
as of date: 06/30/2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Special 2020 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
.001
Total shares authorized:
30
as of date: 06/30/2021
Total shares outstanding:
30
as of date: 06/30/2021
Transfer Agent
Name:
Madison Stock Transfer Inc.
Phone:
718-627-4453
Email:
info@madisonstocktransfer.com
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3
Yes: ☒
No: ☐
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 3 of 18
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date12/31/2020
Common: 110,780
Preferred: None
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/
Reason for
Restricted
Exem
Transaction
type (e.g.
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Entity
share
or
ption
new
Issued (or
issued
issued at a
Shares
issuance
Unrestricte
or
issuance,
cancelled)
($/per
discount to
were
(e.g. for
d as of this
Regist
cancellation
share) at
market
issued to
cash or debt
filing.
ration
, shares
Issuance
price at the
(entities
conversion)
Type.
returned to
time of
must have
- OR-
treasury)
issuance
individual
Nature of
?
with
Services
(Yes/No)
voting /
Provided
investmen
t control
disclosed).
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Balance:
Ending
Balance Ending
Date12/31/2021
Common:260,110,780
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
1.Number and Original Issue Price.The number of authorized shares of the Series 10x Convertible Preferred Stock is 30,000,000 shares. Each share of Series 10x Convertible Preferred Stock shall have an original issue price of $1.00 (the "Original Issue Price"). Conversion. Each share of Series 10x Convertible Preferred Stock shall be converted or convertible into ten shares of Common Stock. Dividends. The Series 10x Convertible Preferred Stock shall not be entitled to any dividends. Vote. The Series 10x Convertible Preferred Stock shall not have any voting rights.
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 4 of 18
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒
Date of
Outstandin
Princi
Interest
Maturit
Conversion Terms (e.g.
Name of
Reason for
Note
g Balance
pal
Accrue
y Date
pricing mechanism for
Noteholder
Issuance
Issuan
($)
Amou
d ($)
determining conversion of
(entities must have
(e.g. Loan,
ce
nt at
instrument to shares)
individual with
Services,
Issuan
voting
etc.)
ce ($)
/ investment
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Financial Statements
The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
Lee Yu-Lin
Title:
CPA
Relationship to Issuer:
Independent Accounting Firm
Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.
Balance Sheet;
Statement of Income;
Statement of Cash Flows;
Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
Financial notes; and
Audit letter, if audited
You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").
If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.
4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 5 of 18
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Keynes Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 17:03:06 UTC.