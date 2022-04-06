IperionX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IPX

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name IPERIONX LIMITED

Date of this announcement Wednesday April 06, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security code

IPXAQIPXARIPXASNew class - code to be confirmedNew class - code to be confirmedNew class - code to be confirmedNew class - code to be confirmed

Security description

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 25,000 06/04/2022 22-DEC-2024

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 75,000 06/04/2022 22-DEC-2025

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 25,000 06/04/2022 22-DEC-2026

Performance rights 2,000,000 06/04/2022

Performance rights 60,000 06/04/2022

Performance rights 60,000 06/04/2022

Performance rights 60,000 06/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of

+securities to be issued/transferred Issue date

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity IPERIONX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code IPX

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 6/4/2022

Registration number 84618935372

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

IPXAQ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 22-DEC-2024

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 6/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://asx.api.markitdigital.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02352816-6A1024241?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification 25,000 unquoted performance rights subject to various conditions to be satisfied prior to the expiry date of December 22, 2024.

Issue details

Number of +securities

25,000

ASX +security code and description

IPXAR : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 22-DEC-2025

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 6/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://asx.api.markitdigital.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02352816-6A1024241?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification 75,000 unquoted performance rights subject to various conditions to be satisfied prior to the expiry date of December 22, 2025.

Issue details

Number of +securities

75,000

ASX +security code and description

IPXAS : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 22-DEC-2026

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 6/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://asx.api.markitdigital.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02352816-6A1024241?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

