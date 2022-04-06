IperionX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IPX

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
For personal use only
Entity name IPERIONX LIMITED
Date of this announcement Wednesday April 06, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
ASX +security code
IPXAQIPXARIPXASNew class - code to be confirmedNew class - code to be confirmedNew class - code to be confirmedNew class - code to be confirmed
Security description
-
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 25,000 06/04/2022 22-DEC-2024
-
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 75,000 06/04/2022 22-DEC-2025
-
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 25,000 06/04/2022 22-DEC-2026
-
Performance rights 2,000,000 06/04/2022
-
Performance rights 60,000 06/04/2022
-
Performance rights 60,000 06/04/2022
-
Performance rights 60,000 06/04/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Total number of
+securities to be issued/transferred Issue date
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
1 / 15
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity IPERIONX LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code IPX
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 6/4/2022
Registration number 84618935372
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
2 / 15
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
For personal use only
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
3 / 15
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
For personal use only
ASX +security code and description
IPXAQ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 22-DEC-2024
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 6/4/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://asx.api.markitdigital.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02352816-6A1024241?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification 25,000 unquoted performance rights subject to various conditions to be satisfied prior to the expiry date of December 22, 2024.
Issue details
Number of +securities
25,000
ASX +security code and description
IPXAR : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 22-DEC-2025
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 6/4/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
4 / 15
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
For personal use only
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://asx.api.markitdigital.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02352816-6A1024241?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification 75,000 unquoted performance rights subject to various conditions to be satisfied prior to the expiry date of December 22, 2025.
Issue details
Number of +securities
75,000
ASX +security code and description
IPXAS : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 22-DEC-2026
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 6/4/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://asx.api.markitdigital.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02352816-6A1024241?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
5 / 15
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.