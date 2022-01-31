Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IPower Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPW   US46265P1075

IPOWER INC.

(IPW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iPower Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for February 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

01/31/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUARTE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers, will host a conference call on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

iPower management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, February 14, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (888) 705-0179
International dial-in number: (409) 981-0008
Conference ID: 1595078
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m9ipwcwb

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

US Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
IPW@elevate-ir.com

Int’l Investor Relations Contact:
Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
(718) 213-7386
shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about IPOWER INC.
08:31aIPOWER SCHEDULES FISCAL SECOND QUART : 30 p.m. ET
GL
01/20IPower Joins E-Commerce Logistics Joint Venture
MT
01/20IPOWER : Announces Launch of New E-Commerce Logistics Joint Venture, Box Harmony - Form 8-..
PU
01/20IPOWER INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal..
AQ
01/20iPower Announces Launch of New E-Commerce Logistics Joint Venture, Box Harmony
GL
01/20iPower Inc. Announces Launch of New E-Commerce Logistics Joint Venture, Box Harmony wit..
CI
01/05IPower Delivers First Hydroponic Equipment Order to Europe
MT
01/05iPower Delivers First Order of Hydroponic Equipment for the European Market
GL
01/05iPower Delivers First Order of Hydroponic Equipment for the European Market
CI
2021IPOWER INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IPOWER INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 69,4 M - -
Net income 2022 3,95 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43,2 M 43,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float -
Chart IPOWER INC.
Duration : Period :
iPower Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPOWER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,63 $
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 421%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chen Long Tan Chairman, President, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Dean Vassily Chief Financial Officer
Bennet Price Tchaikovsky Independent Director
Kevin Liles Independent Director
Hanxi Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPOWER INC.-31.51%43
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-3.00%312 379
MEITUAN-7.72%163 767
SHOPIFY INC.-36.68%109 552
PINDUODUO INC.-9.01%66 487
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-22.23%52 913