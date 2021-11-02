General Announcement::Securex GS Awarded Contract of Approximately S$4.5 million

IPS SECUREX HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201327639H)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(the "Company")

SECUREX GS AWARDED CONTRACT OF APPROXIMATELY S$4.5 MILLION

The Board of Directors ("Board" or "Directors") of IPS Securex Holdings Limited ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly- owned subsidiary, Securex GS Pte. Ltd. ("Securex GS"), has been awarded a Security Contract for a total contract value of approximately S$4.5 million ("Contract") to supply and deliver an integrated security system solution which is to be completed no later than 30 November 2022.

The Contract is expected to have a material financial effect on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 30 June 2022.

None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Contract save for their respective shareholdings in the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Kelvin Lim Ching Song

Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer

2 November 2021

