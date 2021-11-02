Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  IPS Securex Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    42N   SG1BJ0000005

IPS SECUREX HOLDINGS LIMITED

(42N)
  Report
Summary 
General Announcement::Securex GS Awarded Contract of Approximately S$4.5 million

General Announcement::Securex GS Awarded Contract of Approximately S$4.5 million

11/02/2021 | 07:40am EDT
IPS SECUREX HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201327639H)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(the "Company")

SECUREX GS AWARDED CONTRACT OF APPROXIMATELY S$4.5 MILLION

The Board of Directors ("Board" or "Directors") of IPS Securex Holdings Limited ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly- owned subsidiary, Securex GS Pte. Ltd. ("Securex GS"), has been awarded a Security Contract for a total contract value of approximately S$4.5 million ("Contract") to supply and deliver an integrated security system solution which is to be completed no later than 30 November 2022.

The Contract is expected to have a material financial effect on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 30 June 2022.

None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Contract save for their respective shareholdings in the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Kelvin Lim Ching Song

Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer

2 November 2021

This announcement has been prepared by IPS Securex Holdings Limited ("Company") and has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, United Overseas Bank Limited ("Sponsor"), for compliance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. David Tham, Senior Director, Equity Capital Markets, who can be contacted at 80 Raffles Place, #03-03 UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624, Telephone: +65 6533 9898.

Disclaimer

IPS Securex Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 11:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
