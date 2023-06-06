Advanced search
    IPN   FR0010259150

IPSEN

(IPN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:21 2023-06-06 am EDT
112.70 EUR   +0.54%
12:01pIPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 22 - 2023
GL
12:00pIPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 22 - 2023
AQ
06/02IPSEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 22 - 2023

06/06/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
Aggregated presentation by day and by market

 

Name of issuer		Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) 

Day of transaction		 

Identification code of financial instrument		Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) 

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *		 

Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/06/2023FR0010259150284111,21AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/06/2023FR0010259150690111,19CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/06/2023FR001025915024111,26TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/06/2023FR00102591502 979110,74XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2023FR0010259150712110,99AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2023FR0010259150549110,94CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2023FR0010259150458111,01TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2023FR00102591503 681110,81XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL9 377110,86 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 3 214 M 3 443 M 3 443 M
Net income 2023 617 M 661 M 661 M
Net cash 2023 419 M 448 M 448 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 1,07%
Capitalization 9 265 M 9 925 M 9 925 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
EV / Sales 2024 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 072
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart IPSEN
Duration : Period :
Ipsen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 112,10 €
Average target price 116,56 €
Spread / Average Target 3,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David G. Loew Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aymeric Le Chatelier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc M. P. de Garidel Non-Executive Chairman
Aidan Murphy Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Howard Mayer Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPSEN11.54%9 925
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.14%442 895
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY20.74%421 724
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.25%348 728
MERCK & CO., INC.1.95%287 009
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.33%259 497
