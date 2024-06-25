Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from June 17th to 21th 2024
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|6 600
|120,3723
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 400
|120,4326
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|515
|120,4006
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|485
|120,4344
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|7 537
|119,3154
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 463
|119,0330
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 000
|117,7254
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|5 743
|117,1677
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 957
|117,1431
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|100
|117,0000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|200
|116,9350
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 737
|115,3567
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 263
|115,0259
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|36 000
|118,4864
Attachment
- EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25_2024