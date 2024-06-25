Ipsen specialises in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of specialty medicines. Net sales by therapeutic area break down as follows: - oncology (75.2%); - neuroscience (21.1%); - rare diseases (3.7%). At the end of 2023, the group had 4 research and development centres located in France, the United Kingdom, the United States and China, and 4 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), North America (33.3%) and other (26.5%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals