IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25 - 2024

25 Jun 2024 18:00 CEST

Issuer

IPSEN

Aggregatedpresentationbydayandbymarket

Purchases of own shares from June 17th to 21th 2024
Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/06/2024 FR0010259150 6 600 120,3723 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/06/2024 FR0010259150 2 400 120,4326 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/06/2024 FR0010259150 515 120,4006 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/06/2024 FR0010259150 485 120,4344 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/06/2024 FR0010259150 7 537 119,3154 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/06/2024 FR0010259150 2 463 119,0330 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/06/2024 FR0010259150 4 000 117,7254 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2024 FR0010259150 5 743 117,1677 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2024 FR0010259150 1 957 117,1431 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2024 FR0010259150 100 117,0000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2024 FR0010259150 200 116,9350 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/06/2024 FR0010259150 2 737 115,3567 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/06/2024 FR0010259150 1 263 115,0259 CEUX
TOTAL 36 000 118,4864

