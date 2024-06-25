25 Jun 2024 18:00 CEST
IPSEN
Aggregatedpresentationbydayandbymarket
|Purchases of own shares from June 17th to 21th 2024
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|6 600
|120,3723
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 400
|120,4326
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|515
|120,4006
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|485
|120,4344
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|7 537
|119,3154
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 463
|119,0330
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 000
|117,7254
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|5 743
|117,1677
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 957
|117,1431
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|100
|117,0000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|200
|116,9350
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 737
|115,3567
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 263
|115,0259
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|36 000
|118,4864
Attachment
- EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25_2024
Ipsen Pharma
GlobeNewswire
IPSEN
FR0010259150
IPN
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ipsen SA published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 16:04:42 UTC.