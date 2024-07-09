IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27 - 2024

09 Jul 2024 18:00 CEST

IPSEN

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from July 1st to 5th 2024
Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/07/2024 FR0010259150 4 400 114,6643 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/07/2024 FR0010259150 1 600 114,6941 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/07/2024 FR0010259150 5 000 113,7584 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/07/2024 FR0010259150 2 000 113,7221 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2024 FR0010259150 9 372 112,9871 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2024 FR0010259150 4 093 112,9235 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2024 FR0010259150 300 112,6383 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2024 FR0010259150 235 112,5774 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/07/2024 FR0010259150 7 091 114,1958 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/07/2024 FR0010259150 2 909 114,1684 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/07/2024 FR0010259150 7 561 111,8557 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/07/2024 FR0010259150 3 353 111,7468 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/07/2024 FR0010259150 838 111,8063 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/07/2024 FR0010259150 558 111,8204 AQEU
TOTAL 49 310 113,2432

Ipsen Pharma

GlobeNewswire

IPSEN

FR0010259150

IPN

Euronext

