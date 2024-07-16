IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 28 - 2024

16 Jul 2024 18:00 CEST

IPSEN

Aggregatedpresentationbydayandbymarket

Purchases of own shares from July 8th to 12th 2024
Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/07/2024 FR0010259150 6 650 111,0282 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/07/2024 FR0010259150 2 700 110,9397 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/07/2024 FR0010259150 350 111,1231 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/07/2024 FR0010259150 300 111,2180 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/07/2024 FR0010259150 4 900 109,7478 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/07/2024 FR0010259150 2 100 109,6744 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/07/2024 FR0010259150 5 382 108,6341 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/07/2024 FR0010259150 2 000 108,7151 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/07/2024 FR0010259150 1 487 110,1258 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/07/2024 FR0010259150 299 110,1107 CEUX
TOTAL 26 168 109,9431

