23 Jul 2024 18:00 CEST
IPSEN
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from July 15th to 19th, 2024
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 700
|111,6159
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 140
|111,5494
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|160
|111,4563
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|6 781
|110,2944
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 419
|110,3006
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|400
|110,2250
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|700
|110,1571
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 440
|110,5364
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 218
|110,2053
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|342
|110,3199
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|10 438
|110,0276
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 954
|109,9632
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|180
|109,7000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|100
|109,7000
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|35 972
|110,4203
Attachment
- EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29_2024
Ipsen Pharma
GlobeNewswire
IPSEN
FR0010259150
IPN
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ipsen SA published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 16:03:35 UTC.