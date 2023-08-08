 Aggregatedpresentationbydayandbymarket

NameofissuerIdentificationcodeof issuer(Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentificationcodeof financialinstrumentAggregated daily volume(innumber of shares)Dailyweightedaveragepriceof the purchased shares *Market(MICCode)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/07/2023FR001025915038114.60AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/07/2023FR001025915071114.41CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/07/2023FR00102591501,491114.02XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/08/2023FR001025915039115.90TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/08/2023FR00102591501,561116.40XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/08/2023FR001025915044114.20AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/08/2023FR001025915022114.80CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/08/2023FR00102591501,534114.57XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/08/2023FR001025915063114.50AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/08/2023FR0010259150213114.42CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/08/2023FR00102591501,324112.91XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/08/2023FR0010259150139115.05AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/08/2023FR00102591501,461114.83XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL8,000114.61 


Attachment

  • IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 31 2023