|Statement of transactions in own shares from October 23 to October 27, 2023
|BNP PARIBAS
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market
(MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|46
|114.20
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|349
|113.16
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,205
|113.49
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|107
|117.23
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|712
|116.62
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|26
|117.20
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|4,128
|116.25
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,314
|118.76
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|353
|111.81
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|4,572
|112.47
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,494
|112.77
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|4,619
|112.61
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|550
|112.94
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|11,337
|112.48
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|30,812
|113.45
Attachment
- IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR 43-2023