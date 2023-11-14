|Statement of transactions in own shares from November 06 to November 10, 2023
|BNP PARIBAS
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|266
|110.07
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|710
|110.64
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|213
|111.09
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,630
|110.49
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|3,819
|110.52
Attachment
- IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR 45-2023