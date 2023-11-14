           
 Statement of transactions in own shares from November 06 to November 10, 2023BNP PARIBAS  
           
          
 Aggregated presentation by day and by market        
           
 Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/11/2023FR0010259150266110.07AQEU  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/11/2023FR0010259150710110.64CEUX  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/11/2023FR0010259150213111.09TQEX  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/11/2023FR00102591502,630110.49XPAR  
 * Two-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL3,819110.52   


Attachment

  • IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR 45-2023