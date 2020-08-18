Log in
IPSEN    IPN   FR0010259150

IPSEN

(IPN)
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 10/08/2020 and 14/08/2020

08/18/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

10/08/2020

FR0010259150

0

0

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

11/08/2020

FR0010259150

0

0

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

12/08/2020

FR0010259150

0

0

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

13/08/2020

FR0010259150

0

0

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

14/08/2020

FR0010259150

10,000

86,0546

XPAR

 

 

 

Total

10,000

86,0546

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 716 M 3 240 M 3 240 M
Net income 2020 507 M 604 M 604 M
Net Debt 2020 690 M 823 M 823 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 7 416 M 8 799 M 8 846 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 42,2%
Managers
NameTitle
David G. Loew Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc M. P. de Garidel Non-Executive Chairman
Aymeric Le Chatelier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aidan Murphy Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Howard Mayer Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IPSEN13.29%8 799
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.14%392 264
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.35%297 443
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.81%214 378
PFIZER, INC.-2.12%213 106
NOVARTIS AG-15.32%189 181
