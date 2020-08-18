IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 10/08/2020 and 14/08/2020

Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
financial instrument
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/08/2020
FR0010259150
0
0
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
11/08/2020
FR0010259150
0
0
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
12/08/2020
FR0010259150
0
0
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
13/08/2020
FR0010259150
0
0
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
14/08/2020
FR0010259150
10,000
86,0546
XPAR
Total
10,000
86,0546
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
