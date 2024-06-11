INTRODUCTION THERAPY AREAS 2023 BUSINESS REVIEW GENERATION IPSEN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The people behind Ipsen's purpose and passion

Behind the disease statistics and the performance indicators are people.

Some are living with high unmet medical needs. Some are not.

But they all share a common trait: they want to have a positive impact.

"I am inspired every day by the dedication of the people here at Ipsen - and the amazing opportunity we have to really make a difference for patients and their families."

Daniel is Senior Director, Neuroscience Marketing, North America.

"If someone's sad about FOP, then I would say, 'It's okay, because FOP is rare, and that means you're special.'"

Eight-year-oldSavannah lives with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).