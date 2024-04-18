2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
This is a translation into English of the universal registration document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer.
This Universal Registration Document was filed on 17 April 2024, with the French Financial Markets' Authority (AMF), as the competent authority under (EU) Regulation 2017/1129, without prior approval as allowed by Article 9 of the Regulation.
The Universal Registration Document may be used as a prospectus for a public offer of financial instruments or the admission of financial instruments for trading on a regulated market, provided that it is accompanied by an information memorandum (or listing particulars) and, if necessary, summary and detailed descriptions of all the amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. In this case, the prospectus comprising the Universal Registration Document and the information memorandum or listing particulars is submitted to the AMF for approval in accordance with (EU) Regulation 2017/1129.
This is a translation into English of the (universal) registration document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer (cf. article 3 of AMF instruction DOC-2019-21).
Incorporation by reference:
Pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of Council of 14 June 2017, the following financial information are included by reference: (i) historical consolidated financial statement for 2022 fiscal year (including the auditors' reports) and management report for the financial year presented in the universal registration document registered by Autorité des marchés financiers on 6 April 2023 under number D.23-0249, and (ii) historical consolidated financial statement for 2021 fiscal year (including the auditors' reports) and management report for the financial year presented in the universal registration document registered by Autorité des marchés financiers on 12 April 2022 under number D.22-0283.
This universal registration document (chapters 1 to 6) has been established in accordance with the Appendix 1 of the European Commission Regulation n° 809/2004 dated April 29, 2004.
[This page is intentionally left blank]
GENERAL COMMENTS
In this universal registration document, unless stated otherwise, the terms "Company" and "Ipsen" refer to Ipsen S.A. and the term "Group" refers to Ipsen and its subsidiaries and shareholdings.
This universal registration document contains forward- looking statements about the Group's targets and forecasts, especially in section 3.1.6. Such statements may in certain cases be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or by forward-looking words including but not limited to "believes", "targets", "anticipates", "intends", "should", "aims", "estimates", "considers", "wishes" and "may". These statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Company considers to be reasonable. They are subject to change or adjustment owing to uncertainties arising from the vagaries inherent in all research and development activities, as well as in the economic, financial, competitive, regulatory and climatic environment. In addition, the Group's business activities and its ability to meet its targets and forecasts may be affected if certain risk factors described in section 2.2 - "Risk Factors" of this universal registration document arise. In addition, attainment of the targets and forecasts implies the success of the strategy presented in section 1.1.2 - "Group Strategy" of this universal registration document.
The Company makes no undertaking and gives no guarantee as to the attainment of the targets and forecasts shown in this universal registration document.
Investors are urged to pay careful attention to the risk factors described in the second chapter of this universal registration document before making their investment decision. One or more of these risks may have an adverse effect on the Group's activities, condition, results of operations or on its targets and forecasts. Furthermore, other risks not yet identified or considered as significant by the Group could have the same adverse effects.
This universal registration document also contains details of the markets in which the Group operates. This information is notably taken from research produced by external organizations. Given the very rapid pace of change in the pharmaceutical sector in France and the Rest of the World, this information may prove to be erroneous or out of date.
Forward-looking statements, targets and forecasts shown in this universal registration document may be affected by risks, either known or unknown, uncertainties or other factors that may lead to the Group's future results of operations, performance and achievements differing significantly from the stated or implied targets and forecasts. These factors may include changes in economic or trading conditions and regulations, as well as the factors set forth in section 2.2 - "Risk factors" of this universal registration document.
INTRODUCTION: KEY FIGURES
Neuroscience 21.08%
Rare Disease 3.74%
Oncology 75.18%
2023 Total sales by therapeutic area
1115.4 1,001.0
36.9%
32.0%
2022 2023
Core operating income (in million euros) and core operating margin (as a % of sales)
1.20 1.20*
2022 2023
Dividend per share paid for the financial year
(in euros)
Proposed by the Ipsen S.A. Board of Directors, for vote at the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Other
European
North
countries
15.1%
America
33.3%
Rest of the World 26.5%
Major western European countries 25.1%
2023 Total sales by geographic area
872.4 765.5
2022 2023
Core consolidated net profit (in million euros)
Finvestan
Treasury shares
0.22%
1.33%
Beech Tree*
26.03%
Directors
Free Float
40.64%
(others)
0.23%
Employee
FCPE
0.25%
Highrock
Other
26.03%
registered
MR Schwabe
shareholders
4.34%
0.92%
Ownership of the Company's share capital at 31 December 2023 - Rounded percentage
* Directly and indirectly through its subsidiary MR BMH.
KPI 1 - % of Women within the Global Leadership team
Key CSR performance indicators
Share price performance on the stock exchange
KPI 2 - GHG Emissions
GHG Scopes 1 & 2 Emissions Normalized to Revenue (tCO2e/Million€) Market-based
We have reduced our TCO2e by 16% year on year, driven by increased renewable electricity, utilities improvement projects and increase electrical vehicles in our fleet.
Shares in Ipsen S.A. have been traded on the Eurolist by Euronext™ market (Compartment A) since 7 December 2005, when the Initial Public Offering price was €22.20 per share.
Ipsen shares joined the Deferred Settlement System on 28 March 2007 and joined the SBF120 index on 24 December 2007.
Ipsen has implemented a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program and trades on the over-the-counter market in the United States under the symbol IPSEY.
Share information
2023 trading data
ISIN Code
FR0010259150
Average share price
€110.17
Euronext Code
IPN.PA
Highest price (15/09/2023)
€130.70
ADR Code
IPSEY
Lowest price (31/01/2023)
€94.85
SRD / PEA Eligibility
Yes / Yes
Stock market capitalization (1)
€9,043.59M
Total Shares (1)
83.8M
Average daily volume
71,744
(1) As of 31 December 2023.
Comparison between Ipsen's share price performance and the principal stock market indicators between 3 January 2023 and 29 December 2023 (source: Onvista)
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
PRICE BASE 100 ON
- JANUARY 2023
Ipsen Volume
Ipsen
S&P Pharmaceuticals
SBF 120
CAC Mid 60
January 2023
February 2023
March 2023
April 2023
May 2023
June 2023
July 2023
AUGUST 2023
September 2023
October 2023
November 2023
December 2023
300,000
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
VOLUME
1
PRESENTATION OF IPSEN AND ITS ACTIVITY
Sylvie
Laboratory technician Signes, France
