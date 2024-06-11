Ipsen: FDA grants approval for treatment

June 11, 2024 at 02:15 am EDT Share

Ipsen announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast-track approval to Iqirvo® (elafibranor) 80 mg tablets for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (AUDC) in adults with an inadequate response to AUDC, or as monotherapy in patients intolerant to AUDC.



Iqirvo can now be prescribed in the U.S. for eligible patients.



This indication was approved under a fast-track procedure on the basis of reduced alkaline phosphatase (ALP) levels. Improved survival or prevention of liver decompensation events have not been demonstrated.



Definitive approval in this indication is dependent on verification and description of the clinical benefit demonstrated in the confirmatory study(s). Iqirvo is not recommended for people with or developing decompensated cirrhosis (e.g. ascites, variceal bleeding, hepatic encephalopathy).



' For a significant number of people with PBC, available treatments fail to control the disease, and may even exacerbate PBC symptoms. If left untreated, PBC can progress to liver failure. In some cases, the patient will require a liver transplant,' said Christelle Huguet, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development at Ipsen.



Ipsen has demonstrated statistically significant improvements in biochemical response compared to AUDC alone. As such, it represents a highly anticipated therapeutic option and the first new drug for PBC in nearly ten years. '



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.