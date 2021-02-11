Log in
Ipsen : FY2020 financial results

02/11/2021
In the face of the profound challenges and disruptions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, our teams around the world demonstrated incredible resilience, determination and commitment to patients.

We are pleased to announce that we delivered 3.0% in Group sales growth, driven by our strong oncology portfolio. We also expanded our Core Operating margin to 32% of net sales and have set our 2021 guidance: 4.0% Group sales growth and a Core Operating margin of at least 30.0%, excluding any potential impact of incremental investments in external innovation. For more details about our financial results, you can find the full press release here.

These results also highlight the strong foundation on which we will build out our new Group strategy which reinforces our purpose by putting patients and society at the heart of everything we do: Focus. Together. For patients & society.

We look forward to implementing our new Group strategy and achieving ambitious new goals in 2021.

Disclaimer

Ipsen SA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 06:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 632 M 3 191 M 3 191 M
Net income 2020 461 M 559 M 559 M
Net Debt 2020 749 M 907 M 907 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 1,36%
Capitalization 6 245 M 7 577 M 7 570 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 807
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart IPSEN
Duration : Period :
Ipsen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 89,48 €
Last Close Price 75,60 €
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David G. Loew Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aymeric Le Chatelier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc M. P. de Garidel Non-Executive Chairman
Aidan Murphy Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Howard Mayer Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IPSEN11.34%7 577
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.65%437 713
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.95%299 696
NOVARTIS AG-2.58%205 790
PFIZER INC.-5.41%194 377
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.26%189 854
