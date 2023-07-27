IPSEN : Healthy Q2 sales + a guidance upgrade

Ipsen specialises in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of specialty medicines. Net sales by therapeutic area break down as follows: - oncology (78.6%); - neuroscience (20%); - rare diseases (1.4%). At the end of 2022, the group had 4 research and development centres located in France, the United Kingdom, the United States and China, and 4 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales (excluding divested operations) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.9%), North America (34.1%) and other (25%). In July 2022, the group divested its family health products manufacturing business.

Sector Pharmaceuticals