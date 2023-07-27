  1. Markets
Security IPN

IPSEN

Equities IPN FR0010259150

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:07 2023-07-27 am EDT Intraday chart for Ipsen 5-day change 1st Jan Change
113.10 EUR +2.72% +0.62% +12.54%
IPSEN : Healthy Q2 sales + a guidance upgrade
02:00pm Transcript : Ipsen S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI

IPSEN : Healthy Q2 sales + a guidance upgrade

Today at 11:18 am

Chart Ipsen

Chart Ipsen
Company Profile

Ipsen specialises in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of specialty medicines. Net sales by therapeutic area break down as follows: - oncology (78.6%); - neuroscience (20%); - rare diseases (1.4%). At the end of 2022, the group had 4 research and development centres located in France, the United Kingdom, the United States and China, and 4 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales (excluding divested operations) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.9%), North America (34.1%) and other (25%). In July 2022, the group divested its family health products manufacturing business.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Ipsen

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
110.10EUR
Average target price
118.13EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.29%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
IPSEN
Chart Analysis Ipsen
+13.13% 10 076 M $
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD
Chart Analysis Beijing Tongrentang Co., Ltd
+14.73% 9 902 M $
RECORDATI
Chart Analysis Recordati
+19.69% 10 296 M $
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD.
Chart Analysis CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.
-21.22% 9 690 M $
HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited
-13.88% 9 663 M $
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Chart Analysis Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
-6.63% 9 546 M $
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Chart Analysis Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
+29.99% 11 099 M $
MANKIND PHARMA LIMITED
Chart Analysis Mankind Pharma Limited
 0.00% 8 931 M $
CATALENT, INC.
Chart Analysis Catalent, Inc.
+7.55% 8 815 M $
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Chart Analysis Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
-17.96% 8 387 M $
Other Pharmaceuticals
