|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:07 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|113.10 EUR
|+2.72%
|+0.62%
|+12.54%
|05:18pm
|IPSEN : Healthy Q2 sales + a guidance upgrade
|02:00pm
|Transcript : Ipsen S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023
|CI
IPSEN : Healthy Q2 sales + a guidance upgrade
Today at 11:18 am
Latest news about Ipsen
Company Profile
Ipsen specialises in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of specialty medicines. Net sales by therapeutic area break down as follows: - oncology (78.6%); - neuroscience (20%); - rare diseases (1.4%). At the end of 2022, the group had 4 research and development centres located in France, the United Kingdom, the United States and China, and 4 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales (excluding divested operations) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.9%), North America (34.1%) and other (25%). In July 2022, the group divested its family health products manufacturing business.
SectorPharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Ipsen
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
110.10EUR
Average target price
118.13EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.29%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
