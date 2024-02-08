Stock IPN IPSEN
Ipsen

Equities

IPN

FR0010259150

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 09:07:06 2024-02-08 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
106 EUR -1.03% Intraday chart for Ipsen +0.47% -1.58%
02:58pm IPSEN : In line Q4 sales; lower-than-expected 2024 guidance Alphavalue
09:00am Ipsen: 13% drop in annual EPS CF
Latest news about Ipsen

IPSEN : In line Q4 sales; lower-than-expected 2024 guidance Alphavalue
Ipsen: 13% drop in annual EPS CF
Ipsen presents positive data for Cabometyx CF
Ipsen Announces Latest Phase III Trial Data Investigating Cabometyx®? in Combination with Immunotherapy to Be Present at ASCO Gu 2024 CI
IPSEN : Deutsche Bank lowers its target price CF
IPSEN : Ipsen outlined some promising mid-term takeaways at the CMD Alphavalue
IPSEN : UBS remains Buy after CMD CF
Genfit: upbeat after updated outlook CF
Transcript : Ipsen S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
Ipsen, Genfit's Liver Disease Drug Gains Regulatory Submission Acceptances in US, Europe, UK MT
Ipsen Confirms U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for New Drug Application for Elafibranor for the Treatment of Rare, Cholestatic Liver Disease, PBC CI
Genfit: filing for elafibranor accepted by the FDA CF
Ipsen: targets set for 2027 CF
US FDA Grants Priority Review Status to Ipsen's Investigational Liver Disease Drug MT
Ipsen: filing for elafibranor accepted by the FDA CF
IPSEN : RBC maintains 'in-line performance' rating CF
IPSEN : Jefferies downgrades recommendation to 'hold CF
Ipsen: at its lowest level since June, Jefferies at 'hold'. CF
Genfit: new development strategy unveiled CF
CAC40: approaches 7200 pts, with US inflation as catalyst CF
CAC40: a wave of euphoria after CPI 'core' at 4% CF
CA0: crosses 7,200, towards one of the best sessions of 2023 CF
Transcript : Ipsen S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CAC40: in contact with 7100 pts before US inflation CF
Ipsen's Autoimmune Cholestatic Liver Disease Drug Shows Significant Treatment Benefit in Late-stage Trial MT

Chart Ipsen

Chart Ipsen
Company Profile

Ipsen specialises in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of specialty medicines. Net sales by therapeutic area break down as follows: - oncology (78.6%); - neuroscience (20%); - rare diseases (1.4%). At the end of 2022, the group had 4 research and development centres located in France, the United Kingdom, the United States and China, and 4 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales (excluding divested operations) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.9%), North America (34.1%) and other (25%). In July 2022, the group divested its family health products manufacturing business.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-02-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Ipsen

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
107.1 EUR
Average target price
125.5 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+17.17%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
IPSEN Stock Ipsen
-1.76% 9 518 M $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+24.44% 652 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+16.79% 529 B $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
+0.79% 380 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
+16.92% 323 B $
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
+12.93% 309 B $
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+4.34% 213 B $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-7.26% 210 B $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-8.05% 205 B $
AMGEN INC. Stock Amgen Inc.
+2.73% 158 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
