  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Ipsen
  News
  Summary
    IPN   FR0010259150

IPSEN

(IPN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:42:02 2023-04-17 am EDT
106.90 EUR   +0.09%
05:12aIpsen : Promising end to 2022
Alphavalue
04/06Ipsen S.A. publishes its 2022 Universal registration document
GL
04/06Ipsen to Spend EUR2.5 Billion on Acquisitions in FY24, CEO Says
MT
Ipsen : Promising end to 2022

04/17/2023 | 05:12am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about IPSEN
03/16Ipsen Says US FDA Will Make Decision on Rare Genetic Disease Treatment in August
MT
03/16Ipsen receives new FDA PDUFA date for investigational palovarotene for the treatment of..
GL
03/16Ipsen receives new FDA PDUFA date for investigational palovarotene for the treatment of..
GL
03/02French Drugmaker Ipsen Concludes Albireo Pharma Takeover
MT
03/02Ipsen completes acquisition of Albireo, expanding the scope of its Rare Disease portfo..
GL
02/22Ipsen Extends Tender Offer for Albireo Pharma as It Awaits US Antitrust Clearance
MT
02/22Ipsen extends expiration date of tender offer for Albireo Pharma, Inc. to 1 March 2023
GL
Analyst Recommendations on IPSEN
Financials
Sales 2023 3 191 M 3 507 M 3 507 M
Net income 2023 635 M 698 M 698 M
Net cash 2023 536 M 589 M 589 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 1,12%
Capitalization 8 827 M 9 702 M 9 702 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
EV / Sales 2024 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 5 072
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart IPSEN
Ipsen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IPSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 106,80 €
Average target price 115,50 €
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David G. Loew Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aymeric Le Chatelier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc M. P. de Garidel Non-Executive Chairman
Aidan Murphy Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Howard Mayer Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPSEN6.27%9 702
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.12%433 439
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.03%379 647
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.43%337 968
MERCK & CO., INC.3.93%292 621
ABBVIE INC.-0.01%285 068
