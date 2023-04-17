|
Ipsen : Promising end to 2022
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on IPSEN
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 191 M
3 507 M
3 507 M
|Net income 2023
|
635 M
698 M
698 M
|Net cash 2023
|
536 M
589 M
589 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,1x
|Yield 2023
|1,12%
|
|Capitalization
|
8 827 M
9 702 M
9 702 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,60x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,30x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 072
|Free-Float
|41,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends IPSEN
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|106,80 €
|Average target price
|115,50 €
|Spread / Average Target
|8,15%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|IPSEN
|6.27%
|9 702