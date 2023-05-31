Ipsen S.A. - Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Ipsen S.A. held on 31 May 2023

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris (France), 31 May 2023 – The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of IPSEN S.A. (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) was held today at the Salons de l'Hôtel des Arts et Métiers, 9 bis, avenue d'Iéna, 75116 Paris (France), under the chairmanship of Mr. Marc de GARIDEL, Chairman of the Board of Directors and meeting Chairman, and in the presence of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group’s Executive Leadership Team.

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved all of the 27 resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors and in particular the payment of a dividend of €1.20 per share. This dividend will be paid on 6 June 2023, the ex-date being 2 June 2023.

The Meeting also approved the renewal of the appointment of KPMG S.A. as statutory auditor for a duration of six financial years and the renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Marc de GARIDEL, Mr. Henri BEAUFOUR and Mrs. Michèle OLLIER as directors, for a duration of four years.

The articles of association of the Company have been amended to raise the age limit applicable to the office of Chairman of the Board of Directors to 75 years (article 16.1) and to adopt a wording allowing to dematerialize the keeping of the registers of the minutes of the Board of Directors (article 16.6).

During the Meeting, Mr. Marc de Garidel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented on the information concerning the governance and the activity of Ipsen's Board of Directors and its committees during FY 2022. Mr. David LOEW, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Aymeric Le CHATELIER, Group Chief Financial Officer, focused notably on the Group strategy, the 2022 financial performance and the financial objectives for the year 2023.

