  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ipsen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPN   FR0010259150

IPSEN

(IPN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25:28 2023-05-31 am EDT
108.10 EUR   -0.37%
12:05pIpsen S.A. - Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Ipsen S.A. held on 31 May 2023
GL
11:13aIpsen : 2022 Integrated Annual Report
PU
01:01aIpsen - Description of the regulatory framework of the share repurchase program to be approved at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting on 31 May 2023
GL
Ipsen S.A. - Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Ipsen S.A. held on 31 May 2023

05/31/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION 

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF IPSEN S.A.
HELD ON 31 MAY 2023

ALL THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE HAVE BEEN APPROVED

Paris (France), 31 May 2023 – The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of IPSEN S.A. (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) was held today at the Salons de l'Hôtel des Arts et Métiers, 9 bis, avenue d'Iéna, 75116 Paris (France), under the chairmanship of Mr. Marc de GARIDEL, Chairman of the Board of Directors and meeting Chairman, and in the presence of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group’s Executive Leadership Team.

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved all of the 27 resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors and in particular the payment of a dividend of €1.20 per share. This dividend will be paid on 6 June 2023, the ex-date being 2 June 2023.

The Meeting also approved the renewal of the appointment of KPMG S.A. as statutory auditor for a duration of six financial years and the renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Marc de GARIDEL, Mr. Henri BEAUFOUR and Mrs. Michèle OLLIER as directors, for a duration of four years.

The articles of association of the Company have been amended to raise the age limit applicable to the office of Chairman of the Board of Directors to 75 years (article 16.1) and to adopt a wording allowing to dematerialize the keeping of the registers of the minutes of the Board of Directors (article 16.6).

During the Meeting, Mr. Marc de Garidel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented on the information concerning the governance and the activity of Ipsen's Board of Directors and its committees during FY 2022. Mr. David LOEW, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Aymeric Le CHATELIER, Group Chief Financial Officer, focused notably on the Group strategy, the 2022 financial performance and the financial objectives for the year 2023.

Ipsen

Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. With total sales of €3.0bn in FY 2022, Ipsen sells medicines in over 100 countries. Alongside its external-innovation strategy, the Company’s research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has around 5,000 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.

Contacts

Investors 
Craig Marks
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44 7584 349 193		Nicolas Bogler
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+33 (0) 6 52 19 98 92

 
Media 
Amy Wolf
Vice President and Head of Corporate Brand
Strategy and Communications
+41 79 576 07 23

 		Ioana Piscociu
Senior Manager,
Global Media Relations
+33 6 69 09 12 96

Attachment


fermer