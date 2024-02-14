IPSEN : UBS reiterates its buy recommendation

UBS reiterates its Buy recommendation on the stock, with a target price of E 145, representing 41% upside potential.



' We recognize the likely increase in competition for elafibranor following the acquisition of GILD/CBAY, but note moderate expectations for peak sales of elafibranor'.



'The investigational once-daily oral drug could become the first new second-line treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, a rare cholestatic liver disease, in almost a decade', the group had said.



The European Medicines Agency has approved elafibranor's marketing authorization application. The U.S. FDA has accepted elafibranor's marketing authorization application.



