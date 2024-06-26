IPSEN : UBS remains positive ahead of quarterly results
We are awaiting comments on the preparation of the launch of elafibranor and its probable trajectory, as well as on the erosion of somatuline in view of the recent approval of generics", the broker states in the summary of his note.
