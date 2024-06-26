IPSEN : UBS remains positive ahead of quarterly results

June 26, 2024 at 06:11 am EDT Share

UBS reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on Ipsen, as well as its price target of 145 euros, a target that offers 25% upside potential for the French pharmaceutical company's stock, as we await its second-quarter publication.



We are awaiting comments on the preparation of the launch of elafibranor and its probable trajectory, as well as on the erosion of somatuline in view of the recent approval of generics", the broker states in the summary of his note.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.