Paris (France), 29 May 2018 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced that

cabozantinib (Cabometyx®) and irinotecan liposome injection (Onivyde®) are the subject of 8

presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. The meeting takes place in Chicago, Illinois, June 1-5, 2018.

Alexandre Lebeaut, Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer, Ipsen stated:

"Ipsen's oncology products, notably Onivyde®, Decapeptyl® and Cabometyx®, have been evaluated by many scientific teams around the world: either directly by investigators, our partners or by Ipsen. Results from some of these investigations will be the subject of oral abstract sessions. We are committed in our efforts against cancer, and through our interactions at ASCO 2018 we will continue to advance innovation for patient care in Oncology."

Cabozantinib (Cabometyx®) will be presented in 7 abstracts:

Cabozantinib (Cabometyx®) will be featured in one oral poster discussion:

[Abstract 4019] Poster 208 Discussion: Sunday, 3 June, 16:45-18:00, Hall D2

o Cabozantinib (C) versus placebo (P) in patients (pts) with advanced hepatocellular

carcinoma (HCC) who have received prior sorafenib: results from the randomized

phase 3 CELESTIAL trial

o Presenting author: Ghassan Abou-Alfa [Sponsor: Exelixis]

Cabozantinib (Cabometyx®) will be featured in other presentations:

[Abstract 4556] Poster 382 - Category: Genitourinary (Nonprostate) Cancer; Saturday, 2 June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A

o Title: Quality-adjusted time without symptoms or toxicity (Q-TWiST): Analysis of

cabozantinib (Cabo) vs sunitinib (Sun) in patients with advanced renal cell

carcinoma (aRCC) of intermediate or poor risk (Alliance A031203)

o Presenting author: Ronald Chen [Sponsor: Ipsen]

[Abstract 4598] Poster 418a - Category: Genitourinary (Nonprostate) Cancer; Saturday, 2 June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A

o A phase 3, randomized, open-label study of nivolumab combined with cabozantinib

vs sunitinib in patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC; CheckMate 9ER)

o Presenting author: Toni Choueiri [Sponsor: Bristol-Myers Squibb, Exelixis & Ipsen]

[Abstract 4601] Poster 419b - Category: Genitourinary (Nonprostate) Cancer; Saturday, 2 June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A

o CANTATA: A randomized phase 2 study of CB-839 in combination with cabozantinib vs. placebo with cabozantinib in patients with advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma

o Presenting author: Nizar Tannir [Sponsor: Calithera Biosciences, Inc]

[Abstract 4088] Poster 277 - Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer; Sunday,

3 June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A

o Outcomes based on receipt of sorafenib (S) as the only prior systemic therapy in the

phase 3 CELESTIAL trial of cabozantinib (C) versus placebo (P) in advanced

hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)

o Presenting author: Robin Kelley [Sponsor: Exelixis]

[Abstract 4090] Poster 279 - Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer; Sunday, 3

June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A

o Outcomes based on age in the phase 3 CELESTIAL trial of cabozantinib (C) versus

placebo (P) in patients (pts) with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)

o Presenting author: Lorenza Rimassa [Sponsor: Exelixis]

[Abstract TPS 4157] Poster 333a - Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer;

Sunday, 3 June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A

o A phase II trial of cabozantinib and erlotinib for patients with EGFR and c-MET coexpressing

metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma

o Presenting author: Olumide Gbolahan [Sponsor: Exelixis]

nal-IRI / liposomal irinotecan (ONIVYDE®) will be featured in 1 poster: