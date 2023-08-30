Paris (France), 29 May 2018 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced that
cabozantinib (Cabometyx®) and irinotecan liposome injection (Onivyde®) are the subject of 8
presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. The meeting takes place in Chicago, Illinois, June 1-5, 2018.
Alexandre Lebeaut, Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer, Ipsen stated:
"Ipsen's oncology products, notably Onivyde®, Decapeptyl® and Cabometyx®, have been evaluated by many scientific teams around the world: either directly by investigators, our partners or by Ipsen. Results from some of these investigations will be the subject of oral abstract sessions. We are committed in our efforts against cancer, and through our interactions at ASCO 2018 we will continue to advance innovation for patient care in Oncology."
Cabozantinib (Cabometyx®) will be presented in 7 abstracts:
Cabozantinib (Cabometyx®) will be featured in one oral poster discussion:
-
[Abstract 4019] Poster 208 Discussion: Sunday, 3 June, 16:45-18:00, Hall D2
o Cabozantinib (C) versus placebo (P) in patients (pts) with advanced hepatocellular
carcinoma (HCC) who have received prior sorafenib: results from the randomized
phase 3 CELESTIAL trial
o Presenting author: Ghassan Abou-Alfa [Sponsor: Exelixis]
Cabozantinib (Cabometyx®) will be featured in other presentations:
-
[Abstract 4556] Poster 382 - Category: Genitourinary (Nonprostate) Cancer; Saturday, 2 June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A
o Title: Quality-adjusted time without symptoms or toxicity (Q-TWiST): Analysis of
cabozantinib (Cabo) vs sunitinib (Sun) in patients with advanced renal cell
carcinoma (aRCC) of intermediate or poor risk (Alliance A031203)
o Presenting author: Ronald Chen [Sponsor: Ipsen]
-
[Abstract 4598] Poster 418a - Category: Genitourinary (Nonprostate) Cancer; Saturday, 2 June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A
o A phase 3, randomized, open-label study of nivolumab combined with cabozantinib
vs sunitinib in patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC; CheckMate 9ER)
o Presenting author: Toni Choueiri [Sponsor: Bristol-Myers Squibb, Exelixis & Ipsen]
- [Abstract 4601] Poster 419b - Category: Genitourinary (Nonprostate) Cancer; Saturday, 2 June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A
-
o CANTATA: A randomized phase 2 study of CB-839 in combination with cabozantinib vs. placebo with cabozantinib in patients with advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma
o Presenting author: Nizar Tannir [Sponsor: Calithera Biosciences, Inc]
-
[Abstract 4088] Poster 277 - Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer; Sunday,
3 June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A
o Outcomes based on receipt of sorafenib (S) as the only prior systemic therapy in the
phase 3 CELESTIAL trial of cabozantinib (C) versus placebo (P) in advanced
hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)
o Presenting author: Robin Kelley [Sponsor: Exelixis]
-
[Abstract 4090] Poster 279 - Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer; Sunday, 3
June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A
o Outcomes based on age in the phase 3 CELESTIAL trial of cabozantinib (C) versus
placebo (P) in patients (pts) with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)
o Presenting author: Lorenza Rimassa [Sponsor: Exelixis]
-
[Abstract TPS 4157] Poster 333a - Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer;
Sunday, 3 June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A
o A phase II trial of cabozantinib and erlotinib for patients with EGFR and c-MET coexpressing
metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma
o Presenting author: Olumide Gbolahan [Sponsor: Exelixis]
nal-IRI / liposomal irinotecan (ONIVYDE®) will be featured in 1 poster:
-
[Abstract 4111] Poster 300 - Category: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer; Sunday, 3 June, 8:00-11:30, Hall A
o A phase 1/2, open-label dose-escalation study of liposomal irinotecan (nal-IRI) plus 5- fluorouracil/leucovorin (5-FU/LV) and oxaliplatin (OX) in patients with previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer (mPAC).
o Presenting author: Andrew Dean [Sponsor: Ipsen]
