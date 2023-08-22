PARIS, France, 11 October 2021 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the appointment of Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International, effective November 1st 2021. Based in Boulogne, France, she will be reporting directly to David Loew, CEO, Ipsen, and serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

"Along with the ELT, we are very pleased to welcome Mari to Ipsen. Her diverse experience will be critical in developing our three key therapeutic areas, Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience, by continuing to strengthen Ipsen's international commercial presence in over 115 countries, excluding North America. Mari also brings valuable capabilities in transformation which she built over the course of her previous roles at Novartis and McKinsey. We are looking forward to working closely with her," said David Loew, CEO, Ipsen.

Mari brings 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, from across the industry, having worked in the US, Europe and in Japan. She joins Ipsen from Novartis where she has been in both global strategic and country operational roles, first in Japan and then in the UK. Most recently, Mari has been General Manager, Novartis Oncology UK & Ireland where with a focus on patient-centricity, evidence-based medicine, and partnership, she has driven a successful business transformation.

In addition to her depth in Oncology, Mari has worked in other specialty care environments such as ophthalmology, neuroscience and immunology. Prior to Novartis, Mari was a partner at McKinsey & Company in New York and in Switzerland in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products.

"I'm delighted to be joining Ipsen at such an exciting time," said Mari Scheiffele. "Ipsen has an inspiring strategy, strong growth and a fantastic culture of collaboration, and excellence. I look forward to working with my new colleagues on Ipsen's International team, across its broad reach of markets, to bring Ipsen's transformative innovations to patients around the World."

Mari speaks English, Finnish and Japanese and holds a doctorate in neuroscience from Harvard Medical School.

