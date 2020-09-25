Ipsen : appoints Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer

PARIS, France,25 September 2020 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced the appointment of Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer, effective 1 October 2020. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, he will be responsible for business development and alliance management, reporting directly to David Loew, CEO, Ipsen. Philippe will serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

'As Chief Business Officer, Philippe will play a crucial role in our external innovation strategy. The ELT and I are delighted to welcome Philippe to Ipsen and look forward to working closely with him. His extensive and impressive track record in international business development, his outstanding reputation and his ability to work closely with the scientific community around the world will be a tremendous asset as we continue to develop our position as a global biopharmaceutical leader via external innovation. I know Philippe will make significant contributions to our existing network of robust partnerships and will help us further strengthen our pipeline,' said David Loew, CEO, Ipsen.

'I'm excited to be joining Ipsen at this pivotal moment,' said Philippe Lopes-Fernandes. 'Working closely with David, the ELT and the Business Development team, I look forward to further strengthening Ipsen's alliances across its therapeutic areas to help achieve our vision of serving patients with high unmet medical needs.'

Prior to joining Ipsen, Philippe worked at Merck KGaA where he was the Senior Vice President, Global Head of Business Development and Alliance Management, based in Cambridge (US). Before that, he held a variety of roles at Merck KGaA in Business Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, Finance and Marketing in France, Portugal, Germany, the United States and Switzerland.

Philippe received his degree from the Institut Supérieur de Gestion (ISG) in Paris in 1994. He is a French External Trade advisor (Conseiller du Commerce Extérieur) and board member of several companies.

He will continue to be based in Cambridge (USA).