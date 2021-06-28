Ipsen : Exelixis_COSMIC-312 TLR – 28 June 2021.pdf

Investors Contact: Ipsen Investor Contact: Susan Hubbard Craig Marks EVP, Public Affairs and Vice President, Investor Relations Investor Relations +44 7584 349 193 Exelixis, Inc. 837-8194 shubbard@exelixis.com Media Contact: Ipsen Media Contact: Lindsay Treadway Emma Roper Executive Director, Public Affairs Global Franchise Communications Manager and Advocacy Relations +44 7711 766 517 Exelixis, Inc. (650) 837-7522 ltreadway@exelixis.com Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Significantly Improved Progression-Free Survival in Phase 3 COSMIC-312 Pivotal Trial in Patients with Previously Untreated Advanced Liver Cancer ALAMEDA, Calif. & PARIS - June 28, 2021 - Exelixis, Inc.(NASDAQ: EXEL) and Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced that COSMIC-312, the ongoing phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating cabozantinib (CABOMETYX®) in combination with atezolizumab versus sorafenib in patients with previously untreated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) met one of the primary endpoints, demonstrating significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) at the planned primary analysis. A prespecified interim analysis for the second primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), conducted at the same time as the primary analysis for PFS, showed a trend favoring the combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab, but did not reach statistical significance. Based on the preliminary OS data, Exelixis anticipates that the probability of reaching statistical significance at the time of the final analysis is low. The trial will continue as planned to the final analysis of OS; results are anticipated in early 2022. In the analysis of the primary endpoint of PFS in the PFS intent-to-treat population, cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 37% compared with sorafenib (hazard ratio [HR]: 0.63; 99% confidence interval [CI]: 0.44-0.91; P=0.0012). Safety for the combination appeared to be consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were identified. Exelixis plans to discuss the trial results and next steps for a potential regulatory filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). "While we are encouraged by the data supporting the potential for the combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab to reduce the risk of disease progression or death, we are disappointed by the interim result of lack of significant improvement on overall survival versus the comparator arm," said Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., Exelixis' President and Chief Executive Officer. "As these data continue to mature, we are working to understand the potential impact of various contributing factors on the results, including patient demographics, subsequent anti-cancer therapy and the impact of COVID-19 on the trial. We anticipate presenting the results at a future medical conference."

About COSMIC-312 COSMIC-312 is a global, multicenter, randomized, controlled phase 3 pivotal trial that aimed to enroll approximately 840 patients at up to 200 sites globally. Patients were randomized approximately 2:1:1 to one of three arms: cabozantinib (40 mg) in combination with atezolizumab, sorafenib, or cabozantinib (60 mg). Exelixis is sponsoring COSMIC-312, and Ipsen is co-funding the trial. Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, is providing atezolizumab for use in this trial. More information about COSMIC-312 is available at ClinicalTrials.gov. About HCC More than 900,000 new cases of liver cancer, 90% of which are HCC, are diagnosed worldwide each year.1,2 HCC is a leading cause of cancer-related death, expected to cause 1 million global deaths annually by 2030.3 In the U.S., HCC is the fastest-rising cause of cancer-related death.4 Median survival for patients with symptomatic advanced HCC who are treated with systemic therapies is just 1 to 1.5 years.2 About CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) In the U.S., CABOMETYX tablets are approved for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC); for the treatment of patients with HCC who have been previously treated with sorafenib; and for patients with advanced RCC as a first-line treatment in combination with nivolumab. Outside of the U.S., CABOMETYX is approved in 58 countries, including in the European Union, the U.K., Norway, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Jordan, Lebanon, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Israel, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Panama, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Thailand and Malaysia for the treatment of advanced RCC in adults who have received prior VEGF-targeted therapy; in the European Union, the U.K., Norway, Iceland, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Lebanon, Jordan, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Panama, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Thailand and Malaysia for previously untreated intermediate- or poor-risk advanced RCC; and in the European Union, the U.K., Norway, Iceland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Israel, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Jordan, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Peru, Panama, Guatemala, Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Thailand and Malaysia for HCC in adults who have previously been treated with sorafenib. In the European Union, CABOMETYX is also approved in combination with nivolumab as first line treatment for patients living with advanced RCC. In 2016, Exelixis granted Ipsen exclusive rights for the commercialization and further clinical development of cabozantinib outside of the United States and Japan. In 2017, Exelixis granted exclusive rights to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the commercialization and further clinical development of cabozantinib for all future indications in Japan. Exelixis holds the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize cabozantinib in the United States. CABOMETYX is not indicated as a treatment for previously untreated advanced HCC. U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS Hemorrhage: Severe and fatal hemorrhages occurred with CABOMETYX. The incidence of Grade 3 to 5 hemorrhagic events was 5% in CABOMETYX patients in RCC and HCC studies. Discontinue CABOMETYX for Grade 3 or 4 hemorrhage. Do not administer CABOMETYX to patients who have a recent history of hemorrhage, including hemoptysis, hematemesis, or melena. Perforations and Fistulas: Fistulas, including fatal cases, occurred in 1% of CABOMETYX patients. Gastrointestinal (GI) perforations, including fatal cases, occurred in 1% of CABOMETYX patients. Monitor

patients for signs and symptoms of fistulas and perforations, including abscess and sepsis. Discontinue CABOMETYX in patients who experience a Grade 4 fistula or a GI perforation. Thrombotic Events: CABOMETYX increased the risk of thrombotic events. Venous thromboembolism occurred in 7% (including 4% pulmonary embolism) and arterial thromboembolism in 2% of CABOMETYX patients. Fatal thrombotic events occurred in CABOMETYX patients. Discontinue CABOMETYX in patients who develop an acute myocardial infarction or serious arterial or venous thromboembolic events that require medical intervention. Hypertension and Hypertensive Crisis: CABOMETYX can cause hypertension, including hypertensive crisis. Hypertension was reported in 36% (17% Grade 3 and <1% Grade 4) of CABOMETYX patients. Do not initiate CABOMETYX in patients with uncontrolled hypertension. Monitor blood pressure regularly during CABOMETYX treatment. Withhold CABOMETYX for hypertension that is not adequately controlled with medical management; when controlled, resume at a reduced dose. Discontinue CABOMETYX for severe hypertension that cannot be controlled with anti-hypertensive therapy or for hypertensive crisis. Diarrhea: Diarrhea occurred in 63% of CABOMETYX patients. Grade 3 diarrhea occurred in 11% of CABOMETYX patients. Withhold CABOMETYX until improvement to Grade 1 and resume at a reduced dose for intolerable Grade 2 diarrhea, Grade 3 diarrhea that cannot be managed with standard antidiarrheal treatments, or Grade 4 diarrhea. Palmar-PlantarErythrodysesthesia (PPE): PPE occurred in 44% of CABOMETYX patients. Grade 3 PPE occurred in 13% of CABOMETYX patients. Withhold CABOMETYX until improvement to Grade 1 and resume at a reduced dose for intolerable Grade 2 PPE or Grade 3 PPE. Hepatotoxicity: CABOMETYX in combination with nivolumab can cause hepatic toxicity with higher frequencies of Grades 3 and 4 ALT and AST elevations compared to CABOMETYX alone. Monitor liver enzymes before initiation of and periodically throughout treatment. Consider more frequent monitoring of liver enzymes than when the drugs are administered as single agents. For elevated liver enzymes, interrupt CABOMETYX and nivolumab and consider administering corticosteroids. With the combination of CABOMETYX and nivolumab, Grades 3 and 4 increased ALT or AST were seen in 11% of patients. ALT or AST >3 times ULN (Grade ≥2) was reported in 83 patients, of whom 23 (28%) received systemic corticosteroids; ALT or AST resolved to Grades 0-1 in 74 (89%). Among the 44 patients with Grade ≥2 increased ALT or AST who were rechallenged with either CABOMETYX (n=9) or nivolumab (n=11) as a single agent or with both (n=24), recurrence of Grade ≥2 increased ALT or AST was observed in 2 patients receiving CABOMETYX, 2 patients receiving nivolumab, and 7 patients receiving both CABOMETYX and nivolumab. Adrenal Insufficiency: CABOMETYX in combination with nivolumab can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold CABOMETYX and/or nivolumab depending on severity. Adrenal insufficiency occurred in 4.7% (15/320) of patients with RCC who received CABOMETYX with nivolumab, including Grade 3 (2.2%), and Grade 2 (1.9%) adverse reactions. Adrenal insufficiency led to permanent discontinuation of CABOMETYX and nivolumab in 0.9% and withholding of CABOMETYX and nivolumab in 2.8% of patients with RCC. Approximately 80% (12/15) of patients with adrenal insufficiency received hormone replacement therapy, including systemic corticosteroids. Adrenal insufficiency resolved in 27% (n=4) of the 15 patients. Of the 9 patients in whom CABOMETYX with nivolumab was withheld for adrenal insufficiency, 6 reinstated treatment

after symptom improvement; of these, all (n=6) received hormone replacement therapy and 2 had recurrence of adrenal insufficiency. Proteinuria: Proteinuria was observed in 7% of CABOMETYX patients. Monitor urine protein regularly during CABOMETYX treatment. Discontinue CABOMETYX in patients who develop nephrotic syndrome. Osteonecrosis of the Jaw (ONJ): ONJ occurred in <1% of CABOMETYX patients. ONJ can manifest as jaw pain, osteomyelitis, osteitis, bone erosion, tooth or periodontal infection, toothache, gingival ulceration or erosion, persistent jaw pain, or slow healing of the mouth or jaw after dental surgery. Perform an oral examination prior to CABOMETYX initiation and periodically during treatment. Advise patients regarding good oral hygiene practices. Withhold CABOMETYX for at least 3 weeks prior to scheduled dental surgery or invasive dental procedures, if possible. Withhold CABOMETYX for development of ONJ until complete resolution. Impaired Wound Healing: Wound complications occurred with CABOMETYX. Withhold CABOMETYX for at least 3 weeks prior to elective surgery. Do not administer CABOMETYX for at least 2 weeks after major surgery and until adequate wound healing is observed. The safety of resumption of CABOMETYX after resolution of wound healing complications has not been established. Reversible Posterior Leukoencephalopathy Syndrome (RPLS): RPLS, a syndrome of subcortical vasogenic edema diagnosed by characteristic findings on MRI, can occur with CABOMETYX. Evaluate for RPLS in patients presenting with seizures, headache, visual disturbances, confusion, or altered mental function. Discontinue CABOMETYX in patients who develop RPLS. Embryo-FetalToxicity: CABOMETYX can cause fetal harm. Advise pregnant women and females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiating CABOMETYX and advise them to use effective contraception during treatment and for 4 months after the last dose. ADVERSE REACTIONS The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions are: CABOMETYX as a single agent: diarrhea, fatigue, decreased appetite, PPE, nausea, hypertension, vomiting, weight decreased, constipation, and dysphonia. CABOMETYX in combination with nivolumab: diarrhea, fatigue, hepatotoxicity, PPE, stomatitis, rash, hypertension, hypothyroidism, musculoskeletal pain, decreased appetite, nausea, dysgeusia, abdominal pain, cough, and upper respiratory tract infection. DRUG INTERACTIONS Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: If coadministration with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors cannot be avoided, reduce the CABOMETYX dosage. Avoid grapefruit or grapefruit juice. Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: If coadministration with strong CYP3A4 inducers cannot be avoided, increase the CABOMETYX dosage. Avoid St. John's wort. USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed during CABOMETYX treatment and for 4 months after the final dose.

Hepatic Impairment: In patients with moderate hepatic impairment, reduce the CABOMETYX dosage. Avoid CABOMETYX in patients with severe hepatic impairment. Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information https://cabometyx.com/downloads/CABOMETYXUSPI.pdf. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. EUROPEAN UNION IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION For detailed recommendations on the use of CABOMETYX in the European Union, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics. About Exelixis Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib), COTELLIC® (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO® (esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery - all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor's (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisIncon Twitter or like Exelixis, Inc.on Facebook. About Ipsen Ipsen is a global mid-size biopharmaceutical company with a focus on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over €2.5 billion in 2020, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 110 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US; Shanghai, China). The Group has about 5,700 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com. Exelixis Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to: Exelixis' expectations regarding the timing and results for final analysis of OS data from COSMIC-312; Exelixis' plans to discuss the trial results and next steps for a potential regulatory filing with the FDA; Exelixis' continuing analysis of the potential impact of various factors on the COSMIC-312 trial results and anticipation it will present the trial results at a future medical conference; and Exelixis' plans to reinvest in its business to maximize the potential of the company's pipeline, including through targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements and are based upon Exelixis' current plans, assumptions, beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections. Forward-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.