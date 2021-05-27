Log in
Ipsen : Press release post SM – 27 May 2021.pdf

05/27/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF IPSEN S.A. HELD ON 27 MAY 2021

ALL THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' VOTE HAVE BEEN APPROVED.

Boulogne-Billancourt(France), on 27 May 2021 - The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Ipsen S.A. (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), was held today behind closed doors, at the Company's headquarters (65, Quai Georges Gorse - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt (France), without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, under the chairmanship of Mr. David Loew, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen and meeting Chairman, in accordance with Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 and Decree No. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020 (as extended and amended).

The Shareholders' Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors and in particular the payment of a dividend of €1.00 per share to be paid on 2 June 2021 (ex-date 31 May 2021).

The Meeting also approved the renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Antoine Flochel, Mrs. Margaret Liu, Mrs. Carol Stuckley et Mr. David Loew for a duration of four years, as directors. It further ratified the temporary appointment as a director of Mr. David Loew.

Following this Meeting, the Board of Directors is still comprised of fourteen members, six of whom are women, four are independent directors and two directors representing the employees.

During the Meeting, Mr. David Loew, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Aymeric Le Chatelier, Group Chief Financial Officer, focused notably on the group strategy, the financial results for 2020, the financial objectives for the year 2021 and an outlook for 2020 - 2024.

Ipsen

Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Disease; it also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With Total Sales of over €2.5bn in FY 2020, Ipsen sells more than 20 medicines in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. The Company's research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has c.5,700 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit www.ipsen.com.

Contacts

Investisseurs

Craig Marks

Adrien Dupin de Saint-Cyr

Vice President, Investor Relations

Investor Relations Manager

+44 7584 349 193

+33 6 64 26 17 49

Media

Gwenan White

Fanny Allaire

Executive Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

Global Communications Director

+44 7876 391 429

+ 33 6 08 91 92 55

Disclaimer

Ipsen SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 16:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
