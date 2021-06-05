Log in
    IPN   FR0010259150

IPSEN

(IPN)
  Report
Ipsen : World Environment Day 2021

06/05/2021 | 01:17am EDT
5 June is World Environment Day, an annual opportunity for self-reflection, education and action around our planet's greatest environmental challenges. This year's theme is ECOSYSTEM RESTORATION.

At the launch of our group strategy, Focus. Together. For Patients & Society in December 2020, David Loew, CEO of Ipsen, highlighted our role in preserving our natural world for future generations; 'As a responsible company we have a duty to behave sustainably across all parts of our business - from looking carefully at our processes to fostering an environmentally-conscious culture. It is important we act now in order to see positive change for future generations - ensuring Ipsen is recognized as a forward-thinking organization.'

On this World Environment Day that calls for ecosystem restoration, we are proud of the great work in support of biodiversity by our teams across the world. Our biodiversity program not only includes awareness and engagement, but also supports site teams to enhance biodiversity at work and at home.

Over the past two years, our front-line teams have devised and implemented environmental projects that rewild areas of our sites, preserve and encourage wildlife and help conserve the local natural environment. Beehives have been installed at our facilities in Les Ulis, Signes, Dreux, and even at our headquarters in Boulogne. Our Italy teams are supporting forest restoration projects in Kenya. Offices and factories have installed bird boxes, bug hotels and, in recent weeks, our Wrexham team has introduced an 'amphibian hotel'. Our manufacturing site at L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue even has a snake refuge. At locations where such projects are not possible, teams have donated wildflower seeds and trees to staff to bring biodiversity home with them.

We must also recognize the role climate change has played in the loss of precious ecosystems. Ipsen is always raising the bar to do more for climate action. We are proud to share that we are now powered by 100% green electricity across our facilities in France, the UK and Ireland. This will remove 8000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year. While this is an important milestone on our journey to date, we still have much more to do. We are embracing that challenge and are committed to going even further to preserve the environment for future generations.

Disclaimer

Ipsen SA published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 05:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
