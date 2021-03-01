Log in
Ipsen : announces the arrival of Gwenan White, EVP Communications & Public Affairs

03/01/2021 | 11:38am EST
We are pleased to announce the arrival of Gwenan White as Executive Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, effective 1 March 2021. Based in Boulogne, France, she will be responsible for designing, implementing and managing the communications and public affairs strategy for Ipsen at global level, reporting directly to David Loew, CEO, Ipsen. Gwenan will serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

'Along with the ELT, we are very pleased to welcome Gwenan to Ipsen. She will be critical to the implementation of our new strategy, Focus. Together. For patients & society. Her background in communications and public affairs will help reinforce Ipsen's position as partner and employer of choice and will contribute to developing the share-of-voice of our innovative medicines. We look forward to working closely with her,' said David Loew, CEO, Ipsen

'I'm excited to join Ipsen at this key moment,' said Gwenan White. 'I look forward to further building Ipsen's relationships and engagement with institutions and stakeholders worldwide, ensuring the strategic alignment of its communications and boosting the visibility of its brands.'

Prior to joining Ipsen, Gwenan was the Global Head of Pharma Communications and Patient Advocacy at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Over the course of her career, she has held a variety of roles in public affairs, corporate, science and product communications, patient advocacy and marketing at AbbVie, GSK and Schering Plough.

Gwenan is a graduate of the University of Liverpool in BSc (Hons) Biochemistry in 1990.

Disclaimer

Ipsen SA published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 16:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
