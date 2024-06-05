Ipsen: new positive data in PBC
These new data from the Phase III ELATIVE trial reveal that 70% of elafibranor-treated patients achieved the composite endpoint of slowing disease progression, as measured by biochemical response at 78 weeks.
In addition, data from the pruritus (itching) section demonstrate elafibranor's potential to improve itch-related quality of life in patients with moderate to severe pruritus.
