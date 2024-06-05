Ipsen: new positive data in PBC

June 05, 2024 at 02:42 am EDT Share

Ipsen has presented for the first time, at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) congress, new data demonstrating the sustained efficacy of elafibranor in controlling the progression of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).



These new data from the Phase III ELATIVE trial reveal that 70% of elafibranor-treated patients achieved the composite endpoint of slowing disease progression, as measured by biochemical response at 78 weeks.



In addition, data from the pruritus (itching) section demonstrate elafibranor's potential to improve itch-related quality of life in patients with moderate to severe pruritus.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.