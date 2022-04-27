Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Ipsen
  News
  Summary
    IPN   FR0010259150

IPSEN

(IPN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/26 11:35:19 am EDT
110.00 EUR   +0.18%
01:29aIpsen Expects FY22 Sales To Rise Slightly After Consumer HealthCare Unit Sale
MT
01:25aIPSEN : publishes strong Q1 2022 results
PU
04/07Genefit Reports 2021 Profit as Revenue Soars
MT
Summary 
Summary

Ipsen : publishes strong Q1 2022 results

04/27/2022 | 01:25am EDT
We are pleased to announce a strong first-quarter total-sales performance. Sales grew at 9.6% at CER (constant exchange rates)[1], driven by our oncology treatments. Given the increased competition and additional launches from competitors of one of our treatments that we expect and have planned for, we have confirmed our 2022 full year guidance, with total sales growth greater than 2.0% and a core operating margin greater than 35.0% of total sales.[2]

In February, we announced that we had entered exclusive negotiations with Mayoly Spindler for the divestment of the Consumer HealthCare (CHC) business. This transaction is anticipated to be completed before the end of Q3 2022.

David Loew, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The execution of our strategy was reflected in our first-quarter performance across the business. The strong sales were in line with our expectations, with key oncology assets delivering double-digit growth. Our guidance for the year is underpinned by our strong platform of growth across our core and innovative medicines.

We look forward to several important clinical trial data readouts in the second half, while our pipeline will continue to be replenished through the external-innovation strategy. It is an exciting time for Ipsen as we deliver on our strategy, produce strong results, expand our pipeline and focus together, for patients and society."

You can find the press release here

1 At constant exchange rates (CER), which exclude any foreign-exchange impact by recalculating the performance for the relevant period by applying the exchange rates used for the prior period.

2 Total sales in this announcement are unaudited IFRS consolidated sales and reflect Specialty Care sales only, in accordance with IFRS 5m

Disclaimer

Ipsen SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 05:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 883 M 3 073 M 3 073 M
Net income 2021 622 M 663 M 663 M
Net cash 2021 8,03 M 8,55 M 8,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 9 047 M 9 641 M 9 641 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 42,2%
