Ipsen : publishes strong Q1 2022 results

We are pleased to announce a strong first-quarter total-sales performance. Sales grew at 9.6% at CER (constant exchange rates)[1], driven by our oncology treatments. Given the increased competition and additional launches from competitors of one of our treatments that we expect and have planned for, we have confirmed our 2022 full year guidance, with total sales growth greater than 2.0% and a core operating margin greater than 35.0% of total sales.[2]

In February, we announced that we had entered exclusive negotiations with Mayoly Spindler for the divestment of the Consumer HealthCare (CHC) business. This transaction is anticipated to be completed before the end of Q3 2022.

David Loew, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The execution of our strategy was reflected in our first-quarter performance across the business. The strong sales were in line with our expectations, with key oncology assets delivering double-digit growth. Our guidance for the year is underpinned by our strong platform of growth across our core and innovative medicines.

We look forward to several important clinical trial data readouts in the second half, while our pipeline will continue to be replenished through the external-innovation strategy. It is an exciting time for Ipsen as we deliver on our strategy, produce strong results, expand our pipeline and focus together, for patients and society."

You can find the press release here