    IPN   FR0010259150

IPSEN

(IPN)
05:51aIPSEN : receives SBTi approval for climate targets
08/22Biopharma Credit Gets Prepaid $119 Million For Investment In Epizyme
08/15Ipsen completes acquisition of Epizyme expanding its portfolio in oncology
Ipsen : receives SBTi approval for climate targets

09/01/2022
In October 2021, Ipsen pledged ambitious action on climate change. Today, we announce that Ipsen's Climate Targets were approved by The Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). This approval confirms that our greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction target is in line with a 1.5°C-aligned trajectory, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

The Science Based Targets initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), which defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting. The SBTi is regarded as the global authority in the independent assessment and validation of science-based targets.

Ipsen is a member of the Business Ambition for 1.5oC campaign which commits Ipsen to decarbonize on a science-based trajectory. SBTi approval is an essential step in demonstrating that our targets are truly science based. However, it is our actions that are the best demonstration of our commitment.

  • Ipsen has already moved over 95% of global electricity consumption to renewable sources
  • Greenhouse gas emission reductions are significantly ahead of target at half year, with more than 20% less carbon emissions vs the same period in 2021, driven by the switch of manufacturing and R&D facilities to renewable electricity and far less gas being consumed at manufacturing sites despite volume growth
  • We continue to seek energy-efficient advances, such as the installation of a new chiller system at our Dublin site that uses a lower global warming potential refrigerant gas and incorporates waste heat recovery to reduce site fossil fuel consumption
  • We launched our Fleet for Future project in 2021, which aims to reduce the GHG emissions of the fleet >40% by 2025. This will be achieved by improving fleet fuel efficiency and transitioning at least 30% of the fleet to full electric vehicles by 2025

"Our commitment to driving societal impact includes our climate pledge. I have spoken many times on the need to step up to meet climate as one of the defining challenges of our time. Our environmental approach is fully integrated into our strategy: Focus. Together. For patients & society," says David Loew, CEO. "SBTi approval demonstrates our commitment to meaningful action and to have a positive impact for future generations."

Disclaimer

Ipsen SA published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 09:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
