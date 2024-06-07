Ipsen: research partnership with Marengo extended

Ipsen announces the extension of its oncology research partnership with Marengo Therapeutics, to include the latter's innovative 'T-Cell Engager' (TCE) technology, TriSTAR, which has the potential to push back the limits of conventional TCEs.



The teams will first explore their potential in 'cold' tumors. Under the terms of the agreement, Ipsen will assume responsibility for all activities once the clinical development candidate is selected.



Marengo will receive an upfront payment, as well as potential additional payments of up to $1.2 billion in total, in addition to tiered royalties on global sales.



