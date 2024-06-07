Ipsen: research partnership with Marengo extended
The teams will first explore their potential in 'cold' tumors. Under the terms of the agreement, Ipsen will assume responsibility for all activities once the clinical development candidate is selected.
Marengo will receive an upfront payment, as well as potential additional payments of up to $1.2 billion in total, in addition to tiered royalties on global sales.
