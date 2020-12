The group, which develops and commercialises medicines for use in oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases, also forecast compound annual growth of 2% to 5% for the period from 2020 to 2024 in group net sales.

Ipsen said its commitment to invest in R&D would be supported by efficiencies in selling, general and administrative expenses, as it prioritises external innovation.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk)