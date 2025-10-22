Ipsen has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ImCheck Therapeutics, a French biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immuno-oncology therapies.



The planned acquisition focuses on the lead Phase I/II program, ICT01, developed for the first-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in patients who are not eligible for intensive chemotherapy or targeted therapies.



This first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting BTN3A, a key immunoregulatory molecule widely expressed in cancer, received orphan drug designation from the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency in July.



Under the terms of the agreement, ImCheck shareholders will receive a cash payment of €350m upon closing of the transaction, as well as milestone payments for a total potential amount of up to €1bn.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q1 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of any French and US regulatory and governmental approvals.